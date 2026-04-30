Infosys to scale up Vizag ops, to set up 7K-seater campus on 20 acre campus

Days after Google kicked off its $15 billion investment plans in Visakhapatnam, IT major Infosys has now lined up plans to set up a permanent 20-acre campus in the port city, adding to its rising status as a technology hub.

The facility will accommodate around 7,000 people. The state government on Thursday said that land has already been allotted for the project. This is part of a strategic expansion by the company in Visakhapatnam’s booming economy, scaling up its workforce rapidly over the last two years — from around 250 in early 2024 to nearly 1,900 currently, with an additional 750 seats set to become operational in the near term.

This comes close to reports that Cognizant will establish a world-class information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) campus in Visakhapatnam at an investment of Rs 1,583 crore to generate 8,000 jobs. Similarly, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is also launching an expansion project in Visakhapatnam, and a 30-acre land parcel has already been allotted for this. Wipro too, which has had a presence in the city for decades, is in expansion mode. The state government has promised Google, Meta, Reliance, Tata Consultancy Services, and half a dozen other companies a combined 5 gigawatt (GW) of data centre capacity in Visakhapatnam alone.

“The growth of Visakhapatnam as an IT hub is a direct reflection of the strength of our local talent and the ecosystem we are building around it. For years, our youth have powered global technology companies from across the world. Today, that same talent is choosing to build their careers here in Andhra Pradesh," said Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Electronics and Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The Infosys Visakhapatnam campus has recruited over 1,000 freshers and 500 lateral hires from the region, reflecting the availability of industry-ready talent and the success of Andhra Pradesh’s focused skilling and industry-aligned education initiatives.

"Our vision is to create a vibrant, talent-first ecosystem where industry, academia, and government work in synergy. The expansion of Infosys in Visakhapatnam is a strong validation of this approach and reinforces our commitment to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a global hub for technology and innovation," he said.

The state government has played a proactive role in enabling this transformation. Through progressive policies such as IT and GCC and LIFT, coupled with industry-academia collaboration, robust infrastructure support, and employee-friendly urban mobility solutions, the state has created an enabling environment for IT companies to scale seamlessly.

The state government said that the city is rapidly emerging as one of India’s most promising IT destinations, powered by a strong local talent base and a maturing ecosystem that is increasingly attracting global technology investments. This ecosystem-led approach is helping reverse the long-standing trend of talent migration, positioning Visakhapatnam not just as a source of skilled professionals, but as a destination where global companies can build and retain high-quality teams.

"As Andhra Pradesh continues to strengthen its position in the IT and digital economy landscape, Visakhapatnam’s rise — anchored in talent and ecosystem development — offers a compelling model for the next phase of India’s technology-led growth," Lokesh added.