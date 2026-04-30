Infosys to set up 20-acre campus in Vizag, capacity for 7,000 staff

IT services major Infosys has announced plans to set up a permanent, 20-acre campus in Visakhapatnam, signalling confidence in the region's economic and technological potential.

The facility is designed to accommodate 7,000 professionals.

Over the last two years, Infosys' growth in the city has scaled in the port city from 250 employees to 1,900, with an additional 750 seats set to become operational in the near-term, said an official press release on Thursday.

"The company has outlined plans for a permanent 20-acre campus with a long-term seating capacity of 7,000 professionals - demonstrating strong confidence in the region's long-term potential," said the release.

A defining feature of the IT services company's growth is its deep integration with the local talent ecosystem, it said.

The Visakhapatnam campus has recruited over 1,000 freshers and 500 lateral hires from the region, reflecting the availability of industry-ready talent and the success of Andhra Pradesh's focused skilling and industry-aligned education initiatives.

Through progressive policies in IT, Global Capability Centres and others, the southern state has played a proactive role in enabling this transformation.

"This ecosystem-led approach is helping reverse the long-standing trend of talent migration, positioning Visakhapatnam not just as a source of skilled professionals, but as a destination where global companies can build and retain high-quality teams," the release added.

Meanwhile, IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the growth of Visakhapatnam as an IT hub is a direct reflection of the strength of the local talent and the ecosystem being built around it.

"Our vision is to create a vibrant, talent-first ecosystem where industry, academia, and government work in synergy. The expansion of Infosys in Visakhapatnam is a strong validation of this approach and reinforces our commitment to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a global hub for technology and innovation," said Lokesh.

Further, he noted that Andhra Pradesh continues to strengthen its position in the IT and digital economy landscape.