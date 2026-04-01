Inox Clean Energy acquires Vibrant Energy at ₹5000 cr enterprise value

Inox Clean Energy acquired Vibrant Energy, a Macquarie-owned renewable energy independent power producer (IPP), at an enterprise value of about ₹5,000 crore on Wednesday. This comes at a time when the renewable energy sector is witnessing consolidation, with larger players expanding their portfolios through acquisitions.

The acquisition has been completed in four months, amid turbulent conditions in the global mergers and acquisitions ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

Vibrant has a portfolio of 1,337 MW, with long-term power purchase agreements with commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, including Amazon, Sify, Coca-Cola, Ultratech Cement, and Laurus Labs, for an average tenure of 20 years.

“This addition not only enhances our operational capacity but also strengthens our presence in the high-growth C&I segment, backed by long-term, high-quality counterparties,” Devansh Jain, executive director, INOXGFL Group, said. With this, Inox Clean is on course to achieve its target of 10 GW of installed IPP capacity by FY28, he added.

The INOXGFL Group recently won 600 MW of IPP and 4.5 GW of operations and maintenance businesses of wind energy developer Wind World India through the National Company Law Tribunal-approved resolution process. In January, the company acquired 250 MW of operational solar projects of SunSource Energy. Additionally, in September last year, it announced the acquisition of 640 MW of a hybrid project portfolio of Evergreen Group.

Inox Clean, the integrated renewable energy platform of the INOXGFL Group, operates across the renewable IPP business under its subsidiary Inox Neo and the solar manufacturing business under its subsidiary Inox Solar. Through greenfield and inorganic routes, Inox Clean targets 10 GW of installed renewable energy IPP capacity and 11 GW of integrated solar manufacturing capacity by FY28, with assets in India and overseas.

INOXGFL Group is present in chemicals and renewable energy segments, with three listed companies under its umbrella — Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL), Inox Wind, and Inox Green Energy Services. On the unlisted front, GFL’s subsidiary GFCL EV Products is an integrated advanced battery materials supplier.