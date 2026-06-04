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Home / Companies / News / Inox Clean to acquire Vena Energy India's 6 GW renewable portfolio

Inox Clean to acquire Vena Energy India's 6 GW renewable portfolio

The acquisition will expand Inox Clean Energy's operating and near-operational renewable portfolio to around 4 GW and take its development pipeline beyond 12 GW

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy, renewable energy

Representative image from file.

Nandini Keshari
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 8:52 PM IST

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INOXGFL Group subsidiary Inox Clean Energy on Thursday entered into an agreement to acquire Vena Energy India's 6 GW renewable energy portfolio, which comprises 1.2 GW of operational renewable energy assets, 1.8 GW of projects nearing commissioning and 3 GW of developmental-stage projects.
 
Vena's portfolio includes long-term power offtake arrangements with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers and state distribution companies.
 
Following the transaction, Inox Clean's operating and near-operational portfolio will increase to about 4 GW, with its development pipeline exceeding 12 GW.
 
"Inox Clean Energy continues to scale its independent power producer (IPP) portfolio and targets annual capacity additions of more than 3 GW. A significant portion of its annual execution will be undertaken by Inox Wind and would also translate into a massive increase in Inox Green's portfolio," said Devansh Jain, executive director, INOXGFL Group.
 
 
The company's solar module manufacturing capacity currently stands at about 6 GW across India and the US. It has two solar cell manufacturing facilities -- a 4.8 GW plant in Dhenkanal, Odisha, and a 3 GW plant in the US, which is to be commissioned by December 2026.

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Over the past 10 months, Inox Clean Energy has completed 10 acquisitions across renewable energy generation and solar manufacturing, including US-based Boviet Solar's manufacturing assets, Vibrant Energy, the Indian assets of SunSource Energy and SkyPower.
 
"Over the past year, the INOXGFL Group has committed investments of over Rs 50,000 crore across renewable power generation and solar manufacturing platforms spanning India, the United States and Africa," said Group Chief Financial Officer Akhil Jindal.
 
Inox Clean operates across the renewable IPP business under its subsidiary Inox Neo and the solar manufacturing business under its subsidiary Inox Solar. The company targets 10 GW of installed renewable energy IPP capacity and 11 GW of solar manufacturing capacity by FY28.

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 8:52 PM IST

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