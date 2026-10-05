Instamart's Noice aims to double food entrepreneur base, expand range

Instamart's private label brand Noice, which focuses on food and beverage products, on Monday said it plans to double its base of food entrepreneur partners and expand its product assortment to over 500.

Currently, the brand partners with 75 food entrepreneurs across India, spanning categories from fresh breads, paneer and batters to regional snacks, sweets, beverages and pantry staples.

At a partner event, Swiggy Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sriharsha Majety and Instamart CEO Nandita Sinha unveiled the company’s plans to expand into new categories, including powdered spices, staples, cereals and dairy alternatives.

According to the company, it is opening fresh opportunities for entrepreneurs and manufacturing partners to innovate and scale production to meet growing consumer demand and bring differentiated products to market.

To meet the ambitious target, Noice launched a financing programme offering eligible entrepreneurs up to ₹5 crore in formal credit, enabling investment in product development, capacity expansion and quality upgrades. Delivered through Swiggy Financial Services (operated by Swiggy Neocap Pvt Ltd) in partnership with SIDBI, Axis Bank and InCred Finance, the programme has already disbursed ₹2 crore in under a month, with a goal of supporting over 100 entrepreneurs by the end of 2026.

Commenting on the initiative, Nandita Sinha, CEO of Instamart, said, "At Instamart, we're building a differentiated, high-quality assortment that consumers can trust and brands can grow with. Noice is core to this ambition, giving India's food entrepreneurs the platform, standards and capital to scale.”

Noice was launched as a private-label clean food brand in 2025 and is aiming to build its reputation on freshness, offering products that are noticeably fresher without compromising on quality.

In over a year, Noice has reached more than 9 million customers with stock-keeping units across over 46 categories. According to the company, one in every 10 Instamart baskets now contains a Noice product, with customers showing 1.5 times higher order frequency and higher retention than the platform average.