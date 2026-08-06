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Home / Companies / News / International business to remain key driver for Emcure Pharma in FY27

International business to remain key driver for Emcure Pharma in FY27

Emcure expects overseas markets to drive growth in FY27 through product approvals, differentiated offerings and capacity expansion, while domestic business is seen improving

emcure

.Emcure also indicated that its differentiated product portfolio is helping cushion pricing pressure in developed markets

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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Emcure Pharmaceuticals expects its international business to remain a key growth engine in the current financial year (FY27), supported by a steady pipeline of product approvals and differentiated offerings, even as it looks for domestic growth to accelerate over the coming quarters.
 
"International continues to remain one of our big drivers," Samit Mehta, chief operating officer of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said in an interaction with Business Standard, adding that while overseas markets have delivered strong momentum, the domestic business is also expected to improve through the year.
 
The company said it continues to see robust demand in its overseas markets, particularly for its Liposomal Amphotericin B (a lipid-based injectable formulation used to treat severe systemic fungal infections) in Europe. The company further expects additional approvals across more European countries during the year, alongside capacity expansion, providing further room for growth.
 
 
Emcure also indicated that its differentiated product portfolio is helping cushion pricing pressure in developed markets.
 
"Plain vanilla generics probably might continue to see some downward pressure, but... highly differentiated products with limited competition continue to command higher pricing," the management added.

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The company added that growth across international markets would increasingly be driven by new product approvals rather than any single geography, with a robust order book in antiretroviral (ARV) products also expected to support sales.
 
The comments come after Emcure reported a strong start to FY27. Revenue from operations rose 22.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,580.4 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, compared with ₹2,100.5 crore. Net profit increased 49 per cent to ₹293.9 crore from ₹196.9 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Despite the strong quarterly performance, the company reiterated its full-year guidance.
 
"The strong first-quarter performance did not include any one-off gains, and the company continues to maintain its guidance of low- to mid-teen growth for the full year," the management said, adding that it was too early in the fiscal to consider revising the outlook.
 

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Topics : Emcure Pharmaceutical business

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 7:17 PM IST