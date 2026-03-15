iPhone FOB value likely to hit $70 billion in 5 years of PLI scheme

As a result, this financial year is slated to be a bonanza year, accounting for an estimated 36 per cent of the FOB value of iPhones made in the country cumulatively in the five years concerned. This is the highest ever in a single year during the five-year production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which ends at the end of March.

And Apple Inc, through its vendors Foxconn and Tata Electronics, has been the chief beneficiary.

Queries sent to the Apple spokesperson remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

Exports in the five-year period accounted for 70 per cent, or $50 billion, of the FOB production value as Apple Inc shipped “made in India” phones across the world.

Based on assessments of its two key vendors, the FOB production value in FY26 is estimated to hit over $25 billion, the highest ever in a single year. It also represents a sharp 20 per cent increase over FY25, when it touched an FOB value of $21 billion, which includes exports as well as production for domestic sales.

The Cupertino-headquartered company started production slowly in the post-pandemic period with the value of iPhones produced in the country at a mere $2.5 billion in FY22, the first year of the PLI scheme, going up next year to over three times to $7.5 billion.

A substantial jump came in FY24, when the value of iPhones jumped to $13.8 billion and is now expected to nearly double in the last year of the scheme in FY26.

The unexpected big push in FY26 came when last year in April the US government imposed the fentanyl tax on many countries, including China, at 20 per cent, while India continued to export iPhones at zero duty.

Compared to China, India has a cost disability of 10-14 per cent, partly neutralised by the 4-6 per cent financial incentive scheme provided under the PLI.

With a 20 per cent tax advantage over China, India became a cost-effective destination as Apple Inc shifted production from China to India for exports to the US, its largest market.

This is reflected in the fact that exports of smartphones, mainly iPhones, from India to the US between April and December went up by a staggering 182 per cent from $5.04 billion in FY25 to $14.1 billion in FY26 in this period.