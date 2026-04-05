IPO-bound Pride Hotels eyes premiumisation amid strong travel demand

“We have been growing quite rapidly and we want to now raise funds that can help aid this growth. The Indian hospitality industry is growing very rapidly, with a lot of growth coming from domestic travel, corporate travel, MICE, and even pilgrimage segments. The way we are planning to grow now is by going deeper into cities where we are already present,” Satyen Jain, chief executive officer at Pride Hotels Group told Business Standard, adding that the brand is waiting for market conditions to improve before launching the IPO. This includes a deepening presence in Gujarat with a recent new hotel at Motera Stadium and a second hotel in Jaipur.

“We are also targeting metro cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai where we don’t have a presence. Similarly, we are also coming up in leisure locations like Nainital, and pilgrimage places like Ayodhya, Somnath. We have a fairly good presence in west and northern regions and are now trying to go deeper into south and east,” he added.

The upcoming IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹260 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3.92 crore equity shares at a face value of ₹5 each.

According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in October last year, the company will use ₹159.68 crore to modernise existing hotels, ₹40 crore for debt repayment, and the remaining for corporate purposes. The group’s growth strategy includes an asset-light expansion model, backed by a development pipeline of 21 upcoming hotels amounting to 1,500 keys under signed management agreements.

The company has also signed 11 letters of intent with third-party owners to operate additional hotels and resorts, which will add 841 keys to its network.

“We plan to introduce a new upper upscale brand – Pride Lux, which will be above our current flagship brand Pride Plaza. The new brand will offer more personalised services, more distinct designs, and will cater to more affluent travellers,” Jain added, while noting, “We are focusing on getting more hotels and increasing our domestic presence because we already have strong brand equity. The domestic market remains strong and is fuelling the Indian travel market.”