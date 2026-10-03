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IPO tide lifts FY27 credit target of BlackSoil Capital to ₹2,400 crore

Alternative credit platform has deployed ₹1,600 crore so far in FY27 as IPO-linked funding demand rises

Ankur Bansal
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BlackSoil MD Ankur Bansal said that demand for debt is growing as Indian IPO market has started to mature

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2026 | 12:10 AM IST

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BlackSoil Capital, an alternative credit platform, expects to put ₹2,400 crore to work in 2026-27 (FY27), after extending ₹1,600 crore of credit so far this financial year. In the first quarter alone, it committed ₹700 crore. 
Ankur Bansal, managing director at BlackSoil, told Business Standard that demand for debt is growing as the initial public offering (IPO) market has started to mature in India. 
“The Indian IPO market has deepened over the past 12 mon­ths. Companies that want to get ready for their IPOs or refinance their existing debt structure are turning to alternative credit as a solution provider,” he said, add­i­ng that this is a new area the firm has been focusing on, pr­oviding debt over the past year. 
Not all situations can be solved by equity players, and the mid-market microfinance sector has grown, he said. Companies also need working capital for inventory and manufacturing, which typically needs to be funded by debt. “If a company is raising capital, debt also comes in at some point, as there is a proportion of debt that has come in for most companies,” Bansal said. 
BlackSoil expects its deployment of funds to continue to be largely towards financial services, agribusinesses, and consumer-focused companies. 
In the last few months BlackSoil has deployed funds in firms such as VLCC, MintOak, Suminter, and acquired Creditfair’s solar financing business.  
“While we are sector agnostic, broadly 15-20 per cent of our deployment is towards the consumer space, and within the consumer space, we are also focusing on healthcare and health technology,” Bansal explained. He said 20-25 per cent of its exposure is towards agricultural and financial services companies, while the company also has a presence across logistics and electric vehicles. 
As BlackSoil marks its 10-year milestone this month, the platform has recorded gross deployment of ₹13,000 crore over the past decade, with losses of only ₹35 crore and gross non-performing assets of ₹50 crore, spread across 10-11 companies.
Talking about where the company has lost money, Bansal said these were typically situations involving shareholder disputes. 
 
Topics : IPOs capital market Blacksoil Capital debts