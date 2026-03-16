Iran war: SECL ready to meet India's coal demand amid energy disruptions

SECL, the second largest coal producing arm of Coal India Ltd, on Monday said it is prepared to meet the country's coal demand, including the power sector's requirement, amid the evolving global energy dynamics.

The ongoing war in West Asia has disrupted global energy routes like the Strait of Hormuz, raising the costs of imported coal and LNG, which indirectly pressure India's coal and power sectors.

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) Chairman and Managing Director Harish Duhan told PTI that the company continues to maintain strong operational momentum.

During the current financial year, the company has achieved around 165 million tonnes of coal production and over 169 million tonnes of coal dispatch up to mid-March, ensuring a steady supply to power plants and other consumers.

The company supplies coal to major power generators like NTPC, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL) and Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL).

The company is currently maintaining around 23 million tonnes of coal stock, which provides a comfortable buffer to meet any surge in demand from the power sector, the CMD said.

In addition, SECL has around 12 million tonnes of coal exposure that can readily be converted into output, ensuring operational flexibility, he added.

The company also has adequate land availability for mining operations during the current fiscal year, and all required mining and transportation contracts are already in place to sustain production and dispatch levels.

Further, power plants associated with SECL are also maintaining comfortable coal stocks, which ensures stability in the power generation supply chain.

SECL's mega mining projects are playing a key role in sustaining this supply.

The company's Dipka Mega Mine has already crossed the 35 million tonne production mark this year, and is heading towards its highest-ever annual output.

Similarly, Asia's largest coal mine, Gevra, has crossed 50 million tonnes of production, while the Kusmunda mine is also expected to achieve over 30 million tonnes during the current year.

In addition, SECL is continuously strengthening coal evacuation and supply logistics through enhanced rake loading, close coordination with Indian Railways, and prioritised dispatch to power plants across the country.

Through these measures, SECL continues to contribute significantly to India's energy security and remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted coal supply to the power sector, particularly during periods of heightened demand, the CMD explained.