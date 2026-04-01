Ireda achieves highest-ever loan sanctions, disbursements in FY26

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) has reported its highest-ever annual loan sanctions of Rs 51,883 crore and disbursements of Rs 34,946 crore in FY 2025-26 as per provisional data released on Tuesday.

The outstanding loan book witnessed a significant expansion of 22 per cent at Rs 93,075 crore as on March 31, 2026, up from Rs 76,282 crore in the previous year, a company statement said late Tuesday evening.

Loan sanctions during FY26 rose to Rs 51,883 crore, marking a growth of 9 per cent over Rs 47,453 crore in the previous financial year, according to the statement.

Loan disbursements recorded a strong increase of 16 per cent , reaching Rs 34,946 crore as against Rs 30,169 crore in FY25.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, Ireda said, "Announcing Ireda's annual performance on the last day of the financial year reflects our continued commitment to transparency and timely disclosures. Achieving the highest-ever loan sanctions, disbursements and loan book is a testament to Ireda's pivotal role in financing India's renewable energy sector." These provisional figures are subject to audit, it stated.