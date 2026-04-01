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Ireda achieves highest-ever loan sanctions, disbursements in FY26

Loan sanctions during FY26 rose to Rs 51,883 crore, marking a growth of 9 per cent over Rs 47,453 crore in the previous financial year

IREDA

Ireda | Source: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 10:46 AM IST

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State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) has reported its highest-ever annual loan sanctions of Rs 51,883 crore and disbursements of Rs 34,946 crore in FY 2025-26 as per provisional data released on Tuesday.

The outstanding loan book witnessed a significant expansion of 22 per cent at Rs 93,075 crore as on March 31, 2026, up from Rs 76,282 crore in the previous year, a company statement said late Tuesday evening.

Loan sanctions during FY26 rose to Rs 51,883 crore, marking a growth of 9 per cent over Rs 47,453 crore in the previous financial year, according to the statement.

 

Loan disbursements recorded a strong increase of 16 per cent , reaching Rs 34,946 crore as against Rs 30,169 crore in FY25.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, Ireda said, "Announcing Ireda's annual performance on the last day of the financial year reflects our continued commitment to transparency and timely disclosures. Achieving the highest-ever loan sanctions, disbursements and loan book is a testament to Ireda's pivotal role in financing India's renewable energy sector."  These provisional figures are subject to audit, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IREDA loans

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 10:46 AM IST

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