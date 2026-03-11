Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Isuzu Motors India appoints Takeshi Hirano as Deputy Managing Director

Isuzu Motors India appoints Takeshi Hirano as Deputy Managing Director

The company, a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Ltd, Japan, said Hirano succeeds Toru Kishimoto who will assume a new assignment at the parent company

Hirano brings an experience of over two decades in distribution and marketing across global markets for Isuzu | Photo: X@IsuzuIndia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Isuzu Motors India on Wednesday said it has appointed Takeshi Hirano as its Deputy Managing Director.

The company, a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Ltd, Japan, said Hirano succeeds Toru Kishimoto who will assume a new assignment at the parent company.

Hirano brings an experience of over two decades in distribution and marketing across global markets for Isuzu, working in various capacities overseeing operations in different markets for Isuzu Motors and Mitsubishi Corporation, the company said.

"He also possesses strong familiarity with the Indian market, having previously served at Isuzu Motors India as Vice President' Sales and Marketing, where he played a pivotal role in setting the foundation in the Indian market," it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

