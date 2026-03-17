IT companies urge managers for greater use of AI to push revenue growth

The mandate applies to managers at level 6 (6A and 6B) and above, with technical architects and project managers expected to demonstrate visible gains from AI-led interventions. The company has also structured its workforce into three tiers of AI capability — AI-aware (basic understanding of classical AI), AI builders (who use cloud-based models), and AI masters (who build models from the ground up).

Infosys is among a growing set of IT firms nudging their leadership to embed AI more deeply into delivery, with a focus on improving efficiency and productivity to unlock higher volumes of work from existing clients.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro did not respond to requests for comments on the matter.

The mandate is still not a part of performance reviews, as is the case with many product companies. But, there is growing expectation that future growth depends largely on the effective use of AI.

During the recently concluded Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum, K Krithivasan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of TCS had said that senior leaders need to use more AI tools to build or would become obsolete. While the juniors are more proficient in AI usage, senior management is still reading and hearing rather than creating, he cautioned.

Tech Mahindra, India’s fifth largest IT services company by revenue, has followed in the footsteps of its peers. AI is also being embedded across internal processes of the company — from skill mapping and aligning talent to client needs to supporting talent acquisition through AI-assisted interviews and onboarding.

The company tracks AI adoption across accounts and encourages its use in ways that align with each customer’s context. Its leadership priorities are therefore anchored around outcomes, including productivity, transformation, innovation, and assurance delivered right, with AI acting as a key enabler.

“At Tech Mahindra, we see AI as a powerful value multiplier that enhances delivery productivity, improves quality, and opens new avenues for deeper customer engagement. Our senior leaders are encouraged to leverage AI to enrich customer conversations and strengthen delivery outcomes. We combine enterprise AI tools and advanced agents from leading technology partners to generate sharper insights, accelerate problem-solving, and better understand customer requirements,” said Kunal Purohit, president of the company’s next gen services.

He cited Tech Mahindra’s Orion platform, which enables natural-language-based agent creation, allowing leaders to experiment with AI capabilities without needing deep technical expertise, “while ensuring enterprise-grade governance and scalability”.