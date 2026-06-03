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Home / Companies / News / IT major Wipro CEO Pallia's salary down 15.7% to $5.29 million

IT major Wipro CEO Pallia's salary down 15.7% to $5.29 million

The decline in Srini Pallia's compensation was primarily due to lower variable pay, as IT firms continue to navigate a challenging demand environment

Srini Pallia, Wipro CEO

Wipro CEO Srini Pallia (File Photo: PTI)

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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Wipro Chief Executive Officer Srini Pallia’s total compensation declined 15.75 per cent in FY26 due to lower variable pay, compared with the previous financial year, according to the company’s latest Form 20-F filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
 
Pallia, who has been the chief executive officer for more than two years, earned total compensation of $5.29 million. This included $1.65 million in salary and allowances, commission or variable pay of $1.05 million, other compensation of $2.48 million and long-term compensation of $108,464.
 
In FY25, he earned about $6.28 million, comprising $1.7 million each in salary and commission, $2.8 million in other compensation and $68,850 in long-term compensation.
 
 
In contrast, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji earned compensation of $773,213 during the year, less than half of what he received in the previous year.
 
Wipro’s annual report also stated that both Premji and Pallia are entitled to a commission equivalent to 0.35 per cent of the increase in the company’s consolidated net profit over the previous financial year.

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Pallia remained the Bengaluru-based company’s highest-paid executive director during the year.
 
He also owns 1.31 million equity shares of the company.
 
In comparison, Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh earned ₹82.6 crore in FY26, up from ₹80.6 crore a year earlier. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan’s compensation rose 6 per cent to ₹28.1 crore.
 
Executive compensation increases have remained muted across the information technology services sector as companies continue to grapple with a prolonged slowdown in revenue growth caused by macroeconomic uncertainty and investor concerns over the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the industry.

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 8:30 PM IST

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