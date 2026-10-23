Italian fashion brand OVS plans 11 stores by 2028, faster growth from 2029

Italian fashion retailer OVS, which marked its second entry into the Indian market last year, plans to open 11 stores by 2028, with each store spread across 8,000-12,000 sq. ft.

It currently has three stores and will close 2026 with four stores. Its expansion will be targeted at metros and tier-one markets. Its latest store in Mumbai is its largest, spread over 12,400 sq. ft.

“We intend to introspect and assess our performance, and also respect this learning curve and implement whatever has to be done so that we are fully geared up in next few months to really start accelerating. Generally, from a point of opening first store in October 2025 to having 11 stores by December 2028, I feel is a decent journey for us,” Sundeep Chugh, managing director, OVS India, told Business Standard.

While it plans to keep its expansion in check till 2028, Chugh explained that once it has its learnings in place about its customers, pricing and products, the company will accelerate its expansion in the Indian market. Globally, the brand has 2,600 stores across multiple markets.

Currently, the brand has an average selling price of ₹1,800-2,200 and an average basket size of 2.8, and these are the key benchmarks the brand plans to follow, Chugh said.

On digital sales, Chugh said that the company is currently working on creating its own website, which will be operational by the end of the April-June quarter. While the brand expects the online contribution to be minimal in the initial years after its launch, over the next 5-7 years, it expects the online contribution to reach 12-15 per cent, which is in line with other international brands in the country.

On bringing other brands from OVS Group into India, he said that the company will stay focused on family fashion. Once it settles down as a brand and sees that there is enough appetite for other brands from its stable to enter the Indian market, the company will start to explore the possibility.