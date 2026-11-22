Alongside an industry-wide shift toward AI-enabled personalisation and algorithmic optimisation, diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd is pursuing an analogue, inclusive approach to product innovation by incorporating raised Braille text on select personal care items from its Savlon and Fiama portfolios.

The initiative makes everyday consumer products more accessible to millions of visually impaired people in India, for whom routine activities such as identifying a handwash bottle or choosing the right personal care product can pose challenges.

Building on Savlon's introduction of India's first Braille-enabled FMCG packaging in 2018, ITC's Personal Care Products Business has now extended the initiative to Fiama. It now has 16 SKUs from the personal care segment under accessible packaging.

Braille identifiers are currently featured on technically feasible product packs, such as Savlon Antiseptic Disinfectant Liquid, Savlon Wet Wipes and Handwash Pumps, as well as Fiama Shower Gels.

ITC Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, Sameer Satpathy said the initiative reflects the company's belief that innovation should create a "meaningful impact" in people's lives.

"Picking up the right hand wash bottle, washing your hands or choosing a shower gel should not require help from someone else. A few raised dots on a product pack can make that meaningful difference, giving the visually impaired consumer greater confidence and independence," Satpathy told PTI.

According to the 2011 Census, India had 5.03 million persons with visual impairment. Of these, 3.50 million (69.59 per cent) lived in rural areas, while 1.53 million (30.40 per cent) were in urban areas. Men accounted for 2.64 million (52.43 per cent) of the visually impaired population, while women numbered 2.39 million (47.57 per cent).

Braille is a tactile system of reading and writing that uses combinations of six raised dots to represent letters, numbers and symbols, including mathematical, scientific and musical notations. It enables people with visual impairments to read information through touch.

Braille identifiers, which are featured on technically feasible packs, address an everyday challenge faced by visually impaired consumers -- identifying products and distinguishing between them independently.

Beyond packaging innovation, ITC is also seeking to extend its inclusion efforts through the Savlon Swasth India Mission (SSIM), its health and hygiene awareness initiative.

Under the programme, the company has partnered with Radio Udaan, an online radio platform managed by and for persons with visual impairments, to amplify conversations around health, hygiene, accessibility and independent living.

The initiative seeks to build awareness about hygienic practices and empower visually impaired people through information, engagement and advocacy.