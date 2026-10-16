ITC Hotels expands NCR presence with 104-key 'Welcomhotel' in Manesar

ITC Hotels Ltd on Friday announced the signing of a 104-key Welcomhotel in Manesar, Gurugram, strengthening the brand's presence in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels, said, "As hospitality demand continues to evolve beyond traditional gateway cities, we remain focused on identifying destinations that offer strong long-term growth potential. Welcomhotel in Manesar is a strategic addition to our portfolio, bringing together a high-growth location, robust connectivity, and a thriving events market."

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ITC Hotels currently has a presence across India, Sri Lanka and Nepal through a portfolio of more than 155 properties and over 14,200 keys.