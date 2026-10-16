ITC Hotels expands NCR presence with 104-key 'Welcomhotel' in Manesar
The hotel will cater to corporate and social events, with connectivity to Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad, as ITC Hotels expands its presence beyond major gateway cities
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ITC Hotels Ltd on Friday announced the signing of a 104-key Welcomhotel in Manesar, Gurugram, strengthening the brand's presence in the National Capital Region (NCR).
Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels, said, "As hospitality demand continues to evolve beyond traditional gateway cities, we remain focused on identifying destinations that offer strong long-term growth potential. Welcomhotel in Manesar is a strategic addition to our portfolio, bringing together a high-growth location, robust connectivity, and a thriving events market."
ALSO READ: Indian Hotels, Oriental Hotels rally up to 6%; what's driving hotel stocks? "The hotel's connectivity to key economic centres located in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad will enable it to capture growing demand from both corporate and social segments, while offering a less congested and more destination-oriented environment," ITC Hotels said in a statement.
ITC Hotels currently has a presence across India, Sri Lanka and Nepal through a portfolio of more than 155 properties and over 14,200 keys.
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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 3:57 PM IST