ITC Hotels posts 36% rise in Q1 FY27 profit, flags West Asia uncertainty

ITC Hotels' consolidated net profit rose 36 per cent to ₹181.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, from ₹133.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, with the company flagging "heightened uncertainty and volatility" adding to inflationary pressures in the hospitality sector owing to disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict. Revenue rose to ₹936.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 from ₹815.54 crore in the year-ago period.

"The operating environment during the quarter was marked by heightened uncertainty and volatility, driven by the West Asia conflict, which disrupted air travel and added to inflationary pressures," the company said in a statement on Thursday. Expenses rose to ₹750 crore in the first quarter from ₹674.9 crore in the same period a year ago.

"The month of April '26 witnessed broad-based demand softness across key markets, driven by uncertainty around air travel, as reflected in weak foreign tourist arrivals. As travel sentiment improved, occupancy and room rates witnessed a swift recovery in May and June '26," the company said, adding that the outlook remained positive, backed by infrastructure and connectivity improvements and rising discretionary consumption, coupled with favourable supply-demand dynamics in the hospitality segment, particularly in Tier-I cities.

The company said it would monitor developments in West Asia, higher input costs for energy, food and fuel, depreciation of the Indian rupee, and the progress of the monsoon, according to its investor presentation.

The core hotel business clocked revenue of ₹881.06 crore, up from ₹800.57 crore in the year-ago period, while the new branded residences vertical reported revenue of ₹37.77 crore, it added.

Room revenue grew 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY), led by strong performance in the retail segment, offsetting the high base effect in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) and weddings segments in the previous year, the company said. With eight new hotel signings, the company's portfolio crossed 22,000 rooms across markets. In India, the company has 156 operational hotels with 14,300 rooms across seven brands and plans to reach 250 hotels and 22,000 rooms by 2031, with one-third of the portfolio owned by the company and the remainder under management.

The company's board approved the acquisition of GHK Hospitality & Infrastructures Ltd at an enterprise value of ₹155 crore. The investment in GHK will be made through a primary subscription and a secondary purchase of GHK's equity shares. The transaction will allow the company to expand its owned-asset portfolio in Ahmedabad across market segments through an established hotel currently operated by it under an operating services agreement.

GHK owns Welcomhotel Ahmedabad, a 130-key property located on Ahmedabad's Ashram Road overlooking the Sabarmati Riverfront, the company said.

"The acquisition of this hotel will mark another milestone in pursuit of the company's growth aspiration by adding another owned property in one of the fastest-growing urban centres of India," ITC Hotels Managing Director Anil Chadha said.