ITC re-architecting cigarette portfolio after tax hike: CMD Sanjiv Puri

Effective February 1, 2026, the tax structure on cigarettes was revised, raising the goods and services tax levy from 28 per cent of the transaction value to 40 per cent of the retail sale price and sharply increasing excise duty following the phase-out of the compensation cess.

The move has weighed on ITC’s stock, which has fallen more than 30 per cent since the government issued the notification on December 31, compared with a 10.26 per cent decline in the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) index over the same period.

Addressing shareholder queries on the company’s share price performance, Puri acknowledged that the decline in the stock was triggered by the changes in cigarette taxation. “That has been the trigger, and we have experienced similar instances in the past as well. On account of taxation, our share price has sometimes been impacted.

“The task of the management is always to roll up our sleeves, put our heads down, and create value. Once we create value, we see that the valuations emerge in the market. And that’s the role of the management,” he said, adding that the management had successfully done so in the past.

There will be challenges for some time, the ITC chairman told shareholders, but the company is taking “appropriate” steps to deal with the circumstances arising from the tax increase, just as it is responding to developments in the macroeconomic environment.

Outlining the company’s longer-term response, Puri said: “We have taken a calibrated approach to pricing to minimise losses to the illicit market. At the same time, we are rearchitecting the portfolio, and you will see a lot of innovations in the market.”

While cigarettes are ITC’s legacy business, the company has pursued a diversification strategy for decades, expanding into sectors including non-cigarette FMCG, hotel, paperboard, and agribusiness.

Puri highlighted how the diversification strategy has gathered momentum over time. Referring to the ITC Next strategy unveiled in 2017, Puri said non-cigarette businesses accounted for 17-18 per cent of the company's bottom line at the time. “Prior to the hotel demerger, the share of non-cigarettes in the bottom line of the company rose to 25 per cent.” Over the same period, ITC's bottom line doubled to ₹20,000 crore from about ₹10,000 crore. “That shows how the other sectors have been progressing, and they’ve been progressing at a faster rate. And that’s where we are making large investments,” he said.