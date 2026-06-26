ITC's FMCG business clocks consumer spend of over ₹37,000 crore in FY26

Consumers spent more than Rs 37,000 crore on ITC’s non-cigarette fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products in 2025-26 (FY26), according to the company’s latest annual report.

ITC said its portfolio of over 30 "world-class" Indian brands – built largely through an organic growth strategy and leveraging institutional synergies over a relatively short period – now represents an annual consumer spend of more than Rs 37,000 crore and reaches nearly 280 million households across India.

In FY25, ITC’s portfolio of 25 brands accounted for annual consumer spending of around Rs 34,000 crore. Consumer spend is net sales turnover, including margins and taxes.

Outlining its growth strategy for the FMCG business, ITC said it is focused on strengthening its core brands, extending trusted mother brands into value-added adjacencies, and creating new growth engines by leveraging its institutional strengths in areas such as agri sourcing, packaging, cuisine expertise and consumer insights.

The company said its long-term growth strategy is built around a future-ready portfolio, purpose-led brands, continuous innovation, an agile and resilient supply chain, smart omni-channel distribution, and value-accretive mergers and acquisitions.

The non-cigarette FMCG business – comprising branded packaged foods, personal care products, education and stationery products, incense sticks (agarbattis) and safety matches – reported segment revenue of Rs 24,209.75 crore during FY26, a growth of 10.1 per cent over the previous year.

Segment profit rose 14.1 per cent to Rs 1,802.63 crore, reflecting benefits of scale expansion, improved portfolio mix, disciplined cost management and enhanced supply chain efficiencies, the company said.

ITC, which has mostly built brands from scratch, has in recent times undertaken acquisitions in the digital-first and organic space, such as Sresta Natural Bioproducts (24 Mantra Organic), Sproutlife Foods (Yoga Bar), Mother Sparsh Baby Care (Mother Sparsh) and Ample Foods (Prasuma & Meatigo).

The company said the acquisitions delivered "robust" growth during the year and together are clocking an annual revenue run rate of over Rs 1,350 crore. These interventions are expected to further reinforce the company’s presence and market standing in high-growth and future-facing businesses, it added.

Commenting on the overall domestic economic activity, ITC said that it remained resilient, particularly in the second half of the year, supported by private consumption, improving rural and urban demand conditions, income tax rate cuts, GST rate rationalisation and monetary easing.

While maintaining that India’s macroeconomic outlook remains relatively resilient, the company cautioned that the ongoing West Asia conflict has heightened concerns around India’s energy security and imported inflation.

ITC said a prolonged disruption, coupled with emerging El Niño conditions that could weaken the monsoon and intensify heatwaves, poses risks to growth, inflation and the current account. “These factors may also have second-order impacts on consumer sentiment and demand conditions and remain key monitorables in the near term,” it added.