Friday, June 26, 2026 | 09:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ITC's FMCG business clocks consumer spend of over ₹37,000 crore in FY26

ITC's FMCG business clocks consumer spend of over ₹37,000 crore in FY26

ITC's non-cigarette FMCG portfolio crossed Rs 37,000 crore in annual consumer spend in FY26, driven by strong brand growth, acquisitions and rising household reach

ITC, ITC Image

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumers spent more than Rs 37,000 crore on ITC’s non-cigarette fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products in 2025-26 (FY26), according to the company’s latest annual report.
 
ITC said its portfolio of over 30 "world-class" Indian brands – built largely through an organic growth strategy and leveraging institutional synergies over a relatively short period – now represents an annual consumer spend of more than Rs 37,000 crore and reaches nearly 280 million households across India.
 
In FY25, ITC’s portfolio of 25 brands accounted for annual consumer spending of around Rs 34,000 crore. Consumer spend is net sales turnover, including margins and taxes.
 
 
Outlining its growth strategy for the FMCG business, ITC said it is focused on strengthening its core brands, extending trusted mother brands into value-added adjacencies, and creating new growth engines by leveraging its institutional strengths in areas such as agri sourcing, packaging, cuisine expertise and consumer insights.
 
The company said its long-term growth strategy is built around a future-ready portfolio, purpose-led brands, continuous innovation, an agile and resilient supply chain, smart omni-channel distribution, and value-accretive mergers and acquisitions.

Also Read

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto to strengthen 125cc-plus bikes, turbocharge Chetak in FY27

Noel Tata

Noel Tata to step down as Trent chairman after nearly three decades

Rajesh Exports

ED searches Rajesh Exports amid Sebi probe into alleged irregularities

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys

Infosys eyes $300-400 bn AI-first services opportunity by 2030: Nilekani

Kunal Shah, founder, Cred

Meta taps Kunal Shah to head WhatsApp as part of $900 mn Cred investment

 
The non-cigarette FMCG business – comprising branded packaged foods, personal care products, education and stationery products, incense sticks (agarbattis) and safety matches – reported segment revenue of Rs 24,209.75 crore during FY26, a growth of 10.1 per cent over the previous year.
 
Segment profit rose 14.1 per cent to Rs 1,802.63 crore, reflecting benefits of scale expansion, improved portfolio mix, disciplined cost management and enhanced supply chain efficiencies, the company said.
 
ITC, which has mostly built brands from scratch, has in recent times undertaken acquisitions in the digital-first and organic space, such as Sresta Natural Bioproducts (24 Mantra Organic), Sproutlife Foods (Yoga Bar), Mother Sparsh Baby Care (Mother Sparsh) and Ample Foods (Prasuma & Meatigo).
 
The company said the acquisitions delivered "robust" growth during the year and together are clocking an annual revenue run rate of over Rs 1,350 crore. These interventions are expected to further reinforce the company’s presence and market standing in high-growth and future-facing businesses, it added.
 
Commenting on the overall domestic economic activity, ITC said that it remained resilient, particularly in the second half of the year, supported by private consumption, improving rural and urban demand conditions, income tax rate cuts, GST rate rationalisation and monetary easing.
 
While maintaining that India’s macroeconomic outlook remains relatively resilient, the company cautioned that the ongoing West Asia conflict has heightened concerns around India’s energy security and imported inflation.
 
ITC said a prolonged disruption, coupled with emerging El Niño conditions that could weaken the monsoon and intensify heatwaves, poses risks to growth, inflation and the current account. “These factors may also have second-order impacts on consumer sentiment and demand conditions and remain key monitorables in the near term,” it added.

More From This Section

Aakash-Byju

Byju's lenders seek nearly 30% stake in Aakash under settlement talks

Foxconn

Foxconn Singapore acquires stake in India subsidiary for $37.2 million

microfinance industry, MFIs, RBI, finance sector, Central bank

Recordent launches credit registry for non-profit MFIs to curb defaults

Jackson Laboratories, Jackson Labs | Image: Official Website

Centre scraps Jackson Labs' licences amid Rajasthan maternal deaths probe

Unilever Plc

Unilever explores bid for Thorne amid beauty and wellness expansion

Topics : ITC FMCGs Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday todayGoldman Sachs Forecast on India GDPHighest FD Rates in June 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayIran on Strait of Hormuz IRE vs IND 1st T20FIFA World Cup 2026 June 26 MatchesEPFO Service Down DateMaruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift