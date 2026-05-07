Iveco posts quarterly loss, says Tata takeover expected to close in Q3
The negative results follow the sale of Iveco's defence unit to Italy's Leonardo, which was finalised in March
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Italian truckmaker Iveco, set to be acquired by India's Tata Motors, said on Thursday its adjusted net result swung to a loss of 74 million euros ($87 million) in the first quarter, from a profit of 60 million euros a year ago.
Iveco also said that Tata Motors' tender offer was expected to close by the third quarter of 2026, and not in the second quarter as previously estimated.
The negative results follow the sale of Iveco's defence unit to Italy's Leonardo, which was finalised in March.
Q1 adjusted operating loss from industrial activities was 90 million euros, compared to a profit of 82 million euros in 2025. Net revenue from industrial activities amounted to 2.8 billion euros in the quarter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 1:22 PM IST