J K Paper CMD Singhania elected Chair of International Chamber of Commerce

Harsh Pati Singhania, the Chairman & Managing Director of JK Paper Ltd and Director of JK Organisation, has been elected Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce, according to a statement.

Singhania was elected as Chair after a meeting held at the ICC Global Headquarters in Paris on Thursday, the statement said.

Addressing ICC National Committees, Singhania said, "It is a great honour to take on the role of Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce, an institution that has stood for more than a century as a force for open markets, trusted rules and human progress."

Outgoing ICC Chair Philippe Varin assumes his new role as ICC Honorary Chair, continuing his engagement with the organisation.