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J K Paper CMD Singhania elected Chair of International Chamber of Commerce

JK Paper CMD Harsh Pati Singhania has been elected Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce, succeeding Philippe Varin at the global body

Harsh Pati Singhania

Harsh Pati Singhania, the Chairman & Managing Director of JK Paper Ltd and Director of JK Organisation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 8:12 PM IST

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Harsh Pati Singhania, the Chairman & Managing Director of JK Paper Ltd and Director of JK Organisation, has been elected Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce, according to a statement.
 
Singhania was elected as Chair after a meeting held at the ICC Global Headquarters in Paris on Thursday, the statement said.
 
Addressing ICC National Committees, Singhania said, "It is a great honour to take on the role of Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce, an institution that has stood for more than a century as a force for open markets, trusted rules and human progress."
 
Outgoing ICC Chair Philippe Varin assumes his new role as ICC Honorary Chair, continuing his engagement with the organisation.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : JK Paper corporate governance Global Trade

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 8:12 PM IST

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