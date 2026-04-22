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Jack-up rigs tender cancelled due to steep price escalation, clarifies ONGC

ONGC has cancelled four tenders to hire 15 jack-up rigs since 2014, according to a report

ONGC

ONGC is the largest procurer of jack-up rigs in India, which are primarily used for drilling in shallow offshore waters. Photo: Shutterstock

Shubhangi Mathur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 2:08 PM IST

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State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has cancelled a recent tender for hiring jack-up rigs, citing a sharp and “unusual” escalation in procurement rates and concerns over competitive integrity.
 
ONGC said the day rates for jack-up rigs rose by around 60 per cent within about nine months, increasing from $35,606 to as high as $56,195.
 
“Such an increase was considered significantly beyond the bounds of reasonable and competitive market behaviour. When assessed in conjunction with the overall bidding pattern and prevailing global conditions, these factors raised legitimate concerns regarding potential collusive practices,” the company said in a press release.
 
 
The company said it is committed to ensuring fair competition and discouraging any form of unfair trade practices.
 
ONGC emphasised that it expects bidders to submit genuinely competitive bids and avoid practices such as predatory pricing, collusive bidding, or coordinated actions that distort market dynamics.

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The clarification comes after a media report highlighted that ONGC has cancelled four tenders to hire 15 jack-up rigs since 2014, raising concerns about global rig operators potentially moving away from the Indian market.
 
ONGC is the largest procurer of jack-up rigs in India, which are primarily used for drilling in shallow offshore waters.
 
The company said its decision was guided by the need to safeguard organisational interests and ensure prudent use of public funds.
 
“The decision concerning the subject tender was based entirely on considerations of pricing reasonableness, competitive integrity, and alignment with established procurement norms, without any extraneous influence,” it added.

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Topics : ONGC ongc oil inda ONGC Oil

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 2:08 PM IST

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