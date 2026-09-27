Jakson Green eyes 12.5 GW operational renewable projects in two years

Renewable energy firm Jakson Green is targeting a commissioned operational fleet of 12.5 gigawatts (GW) over the next 24 months, including 2.5 GW of independent power producer (IPP) projects and around 9.5 GW of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects.

The company's portfolio includes 500 megawatt-hours of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, along with 7 GW of projects in the O&M segment. While some projects are already commissioned, others are at various stages of development, construction and commissioning.

The company is expanding its IPP portfolio, with around 1 GW of projects fully financed and currently under execution at sites. “The remaining IPP projects are under active discussion with lenders for financial closure. These projects have secured land, permits, connectivity and PPAs and are at an advanced stage of development,” Vice Chairman and Global CEO Bikesh Ogra said in an interview.

The green energy firm aims to be among the leading IPP players over the next four to five years. “Every year, we will be participating in bids across central and state policies and also in the C&I segment,” he added.

Jakson is targeting 30 GW of renewable IPP and EPC capacity by 2030. Additionally, it is building adjacent areas within the energy transition, including water desalination, for which it had acquired technology from a Netherlands-based company.

It has also incubated a CBG business within Jakson Green, along with biomass pellet manufacturing, biomass gasification, steam-as-a-service and biomass gasification producing syngas and biochar. “We want to create a lot of these plants as ownership-based projects over the next 4-5 years and create an operations and maintenance portfolio for all these assets under one bucket. We will manage these portfolios, whether they involve hydrogen, ammonia or renewable assets,” Ogra said.

For investment in all its new endeavours, Jakson Green is following multiple paths to raise capital. For the IPP business, which includes renewables and BESS, it has established partnerships. “We divested a substantial amount of our shareholding so that we could get a premium and utilize it to develop more assets. That is how we want to recycle capital,” he said.

Discussions are also underway on some of the other assets it has on the same model. “There are multiple partners lined up in SPVs to work with us once we have the developed portfolio in place. They will either come in as substantial majority or majority partners,” Ogra said.

Recently, the company won a green ammonia project awarded by SECI, which is currently under development. The order would account for an annual offtake of 85,000 metric tonnes. Ogra said the land for ammonia production in Gopalpur SEZ has been acquired, and front-end engineering and design is complete. “We should start construction of the green hydrogen production project by the end of this year,” he added.

He also mentioned that land is currently being acquired for the renewable assets to feed hydrogen and ammonia production. The construction of those assets will begin in the first quarter of the next calendar year. According to the offtake agreement, the commissioning timeline is the end of 2028 and supply to Coromandel International Limited will start in the first quarter of 2029. At the same time, the balance of the offtake supply would also be ready, he said.

The company has commissioned a few pilot projects, including a green methanol project that captures carbon from the flue gases of a thermal power plant, mixes it with hydrogen produced from electrolysers and puts it into a methanol loop. It was delivered to NTPC.

On the country’s green hydrogen ambitions, Ogra said that the objective is to convert 10 per cent of the actual consumption of hydrogen for refineries, steel plants, cement plants and fertiliser plants, where hydrogen is used for ammonia, into green fuels. “We can see that traction happening over the next year to a year and a half,” he said.

Around 30,000 tonnes per year of production capacity has been awarded. The government plans to bid out and auction around 200,000 tonnes of hydrogen in tranches of 5,000-10,000 tonnes per annum over the next 12-18 months, Ogra said. “The development cycle for these projects is 24 to 30 months, after which rollout and construction will begin,” he added.

In terms of price, green hydrogen is following the same trajectory as renewables, he said. “The first price discovered was around $3-4 per kg. It has come down substantially, with the last bid discovering almost 20-25 per cent lower than the earlier bid,” he said.

Noting that the cost of renewables and electrolyser technology drives the cost of green hydrogen, he said that the technology is evolving in terms of the units of electricity consumed per kilogram of hydrogen produced. “Capex is becoming more efficient, the longevity of electrolyzers in terms of age and number of operating hours is also increasing. At the same time, the costs of renewables and battery prices are consistently coming down,” he said.