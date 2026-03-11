Why Reliance's Jamnagar refinery makes it key to Trump's Texas oil plan

Amid the ongoing West Asia war, US President Donald Trump has announced setting up of a new oil refinery in Texas, which is the first such project in the US in 50 years. Trump called the project part of a $300 billion deal and thanked Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries for the investment.

While there are no details available about Reliance's investment, analysts say the deal may give the company access to crude oil from the US and Venezuela, which Washington now controls after bringing down the government of Nicolas Maduro in January this year.

But why did the US pick Reliance as a partner in the Texas refinery project? The answer may lie in the Nelson Complexity Index (NCI), which has been a key reason behind the global attention on Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery complex.

What is the Nelson Complexity Index?

In oil refining, capacity alone does not determine how strong a refinery is. What matters equally is its complexity -- or how effectively it can turn crude oil into higher-value fuels. This is where the Nelson Complexity Index becomes important.

The Nelson Complexity Index is a widely used measure that shows how complex and technologically advanced an oil refinery is. It reflects the refinery’s ability to convert heavy crude oil into higher-value petroleum products such as petrol, diesel and jet fuel.

The index was developed in 1960 by American engineer Wilbur L Nelson. It assigns a complexity factor to different refinery processing units and compares them with a basic crude distillation unit, which is given a value of 1.

A higher NCI indicates that a refinery has more advanced equipment -- such as cracking, coking or reforming units -- that allow it to process heavier crude and produce higher-value fuels. Simple refineries usually have an index below 5, while highly complex refineries can have scores above 10.

Why it matters for refineries

The NCI shows how advanced and flexible a refinery is. A refinery with a higher NCI usually has modern processing units that can turn heavy, cheaper crude oil into high-value fuels.

These plants use equipment such as catalytic crackers, hydrocrackers and cokers to break heavy hydrocarbons into lighter fuels like petrol, diesel and jet fuel. This gives them a strong advantage because they can buy cheaper crude and still make valuable products.

Simpler refineries mainly use basic distillation and produce more low-value fuels like fuel oil. Complex refineries can also adjust their output based on market demand, helping them improve profits and stay competitive.

What is the status of US refineries?

The Nelson Complexity Index indicates that the US has one of the most advanced refining systems in the world. Many refineries in the country are highly sophisticated, particularly those located along the US Gulf Coast, which is a major global centre for refining and petrochemical production.

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), refineries in the Gulf Coast region are among the most complex globally. Their advanced systems allow them to process a wide variety of crude oil types, including heavy and sour crude, and convert them into high-value fuels. This capability has helped the US maintain strong refining margins and export large volumes of refined products.

Data from the EIA also shows that refinery complexity varies widely across the country. Phillips 66’s refinery in Ferndale has a Nelson Complexity Index of about 7.7. The facility employs around 240 workers and has a clean product yield capability of about 90 per cent.

Its refinery in Los Angeles has a much higher complexity score of around 14.3, reflecting the presence of advanced processing units that can upgrade heavier crude into higher-value products.

Another company, PBF Energy, has said that its six US refineries have a weighted average Nelson Complexity Index of about 12.7. Such high scores highlight the technological sophistication of the US refining sector and its ability to efficiently produce a wide range of fuels for domestic use as well as exports.

Where does Jamnagar refinery stand?

According to Reliance Industries, its refinery complex in Jamnagar has a Nelson Complexity Index of 21.1, making it the largest and most complex single-site refinery in the world.

The complex has a crude processing capacity of about 1.4 million barrels per day (MMBPD).

The refinery’s operations are supported by extensive logistics infrastructure, including a large marine facility that can handle a wide range of vessels -- from gas carriers and small chemical tankers to the world’s largest crude oil tankers, known as very large crude carrier (VLCC).

The refinery has processed more than 216 different grades of crude oil from around the world.

The company says the refinery has the largest petcoke gasifier in the world designed to run on both coal and petcoke, giving the flexibility to optimise based on raw material cost. The petcoke gasification units allow us to extract the full-value from barrels of crude oil processed, converting the bottom of the barrel into high-value energy.

Using refinery off-gases as feedstock, the site also operates one of the most cost-competitive ethylene crackers globally.

What makes Jamnagar unique?

The high complexity of the Jamnagar refinery allows it to process a very wide range of crude oils, including difficult and lower-cost grades.

The refinery's petcoke gasification units allow it to extract the full-value from barrels of crude oil processed, converting the "bottom of the barrel into high-value energy".

Reliance Industries has also commissioned and stabilised the world’s largest paraxylene complex at the site. In addition, the company has built the world’s largest Refinery Off-Gas Cracker (ROGC) complex in Jamnagar, with an ethylene capacity of 1.7 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA).

The company says that significant flexibility in grade switching capabilities in gasoline and gasoil helps it capture market opportunities and also toggle between export and domestic market as per demand dynamics.

What is the grade of Venezuelan crude oil?

Venezuela has the world's largest proven oil reserves, estimated at around 303 billion barrels.

However, Much of Venezuela’s crude oil is very heavy and thick, often described as sticky or tar-like. It also contains high levels of sulphur and impurities, which makes extracting and refining it into fuels like petrol, diesel, jet fuel and petrochemical feedstock harder.

Most of the country’s oil reserves are found in the Orinoco Belt, a vast oil-rich region. The crude here is mainly heavy and extra-heavy, meaning it has a very low American Petroleum Institute (API) gravity and is denser than many other crude oils. Because of its thickness, companies often need specialised techniques like steam injection or blending with lighter oil to extract and transport it.

Despite these challenges, some refineries -- especially in the US -- were built decades ago to process heavy crude, making Venezuelan oil suitable for them.

What this means

In oil refining, scale matters, but scale combined with complexity creates real strategic advantage.

The very high Nelson Complexity Index of the Jamnagar refinery helps explain why it plays an important role not only in India’s fuel supply but also in global refined product markets. This also shows that RIL has the capability and expertise of processing heavier crude oil, which may help the US refine Venezuelan crude oil in near future.