Japan's MUFG Bank acquires 20% stake in Shriram Finance for ₹39,618 cr

Japan's MUFG Bank on Wednesday acquired 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance Ltd (SFL) for Rs 39,618 crore.

The transaction represents the largest cross-border investment in India's financial services sector.

"This follows the approval by SFL's Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, of the allotment of equity shares to MUFG Bank through a preferential issue," SFL said in a statement.

MUFG Bank has subscribed to 471,121,055 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 840.93 per share, with the total investment amounting to approximately Rs 39,618 crore, it said.

The investment has been undertaken after obtaining all requisite regulatory and statutory approvals, including approval from the Competition Commission of India.

Upon completion of the allotment, MUFG Bank will hold a 20 per cent equity stake in SFL on a fully diluted basis, it said.

It further strengthens MUFG's presence in India and enables SFL to leverage MUFG's global expertise and capabilities to accelerate its long-term growth strategy, it said.

The completion of this transaction marks a significant milestone for both MUFG and SFL, strengthening their long-term strategic collaboration and reinforcing their shared commitment to driving sustainable growth and financial inclusion in India, it said.

SFL Executive Vice Chairman Umesh Revankar said this collaboration will open new avenues for innovation, enhance access to diversified and cost-effective funding, and support adoption of global best practices in risk management and governance.

"The investment significantly strengthens our capital base and positions us to accelerate growth across key business segments. As we move forward, our focus remains on delivering consistent and responsible growth while creating long-term value for all stakeholders," he said.

MUFG President and Group CEO Junichi Hanzawa said SFL is a leading financial institution in India with a strong business foundation and significant growth potential in the MSME and retail segments.

"This investment represents an important step that underscores MUFG's long-term commitment to the Indian market, and we believe it will contribute to India's sustainable economic growth and the advancement of financial inclusion. Going forward, we will support SFL's sustainable growth by leveraging MUFG's customer network and experience cultivated through partner bank management," Hanzawa added.

In December, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) signed definitive agreement to acquire a 20 per cent minority stake in non-bank lender Shriram Finance Ltd for Rs 39,618 crore (around $4.4 billion).