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Home / Companies / News / Jatin Kumar Nayak takes charge as Ireda chairman and managing director

Jatin Kumar Nayak takes charge as Ireda chairman and managing director

The former REC executive director (Finance) has over three decades of experience and has previously worked with NHPC, Hindustan Copper, NALCO and other companies

IREDA

Representative Image | Source: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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Jatin Kumar Nayak has assumed charge as the Chairman & Managing Director of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), a company statement said.

Prior to this appointment, Nayak held the position of Executive Director (Finance) at REC Ltd.

Nayak has over three decades of rich and diverse experience, the statement said.

He has served as Chief Financial Officer of erstwhile REC Transmission Projects Company Limited, a subsidiary of REC.

Earlier in his career, he has worked with NHPC, Hindustan Copper, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd.

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His experience spans over the power sector and resource-intensive industries, including mining and metals.

He also brings substantial expertise in domestic and international resource mobilisation, strategic treasury management, corporate finance, taxation and legal affairs, project appraisal and monitoring, lending operations, loan recovery, and stressed asset management.

 

Nayak holds a Master's degree in Commerce from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India and a qualified Company Secretary.

His appointment had been earlier approved by Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IREDA renewable energy Renewable energy in India

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First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 12:02 PM IST