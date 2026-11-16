Jimmy Tata takes on Noel, says Tata Sons listing will end culture of secrecy

Jimmy N Tata, the oldest trustee of Tata Trusts and younger brother of former chairman Ratan Tata, has for the first time spoken out on the dispute within the group. The 86-year-old Jimmy, who lives in a modest apartment in Pune and is often described as a recluse, has expressed concern over “unnatural, dictatorial veto powers” granted to the chairman of Tata Trusts, which is the largest shareholder in Tata Sons with a 66 per cent stake.

Jimmy, who owns around a 0.81 per cent stake in Tata Sons, has backed a stock exchange listing of Tata Sons, which is at the centre of the biggest corporate battle of the time. “Listing would dismantle the pervasive culture of secrecy, impose statutory accountability, and necessitate rewriting the onerous Articles of Association (AoA) to restore the pre-1989 separation between business operations and welfare trusts,” he is understood to have said in a signed statement following a conversation with a senior trustee recently. He has termed listing a critical step.

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and nominee director on the Tata Sons board, had reiterated his opposition to listing Tata Sons at a media event on Saturday. “Listing will change the Tata way, putting profit ahead of philanthropy,” Noel, who has a 1 per cent shareholding in Tata Sons, had said.

Looking at recent developments at the group, Jimmy is learnt to have stated that listing of Tata Sons, as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is “all the more critical”. Pointing out that Tata Sons previously “benefited immensely when Tata Consultancy Services was taken public under Ratan Tata”, Jimmy said that “any proposal or move by Noel Tata to break up Tata Sons into smaller entities to evade the RBI’s threshold requirements for listing is deeply damaging and contrary to public and shareholder interests, undertaken solely to preserve secrecy, avoid scrutiny, and maintain unchecked personal power.”

The RBI, he said, should enforce strict timelines for listing without delay and ensure that breaking up the group is not permitted. He also sought the intervention of the government and the Charity Commissioner “to protect the original objects of the trusts for the people of India”.

On the other dispute around the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran for a third term as executive chairman of Tata Sons, Jimmy has been quoted as saying: “JRD Tata valued and nurtured his key operating star performers (including Sumant Moolgaonkar, Darbari Seth, Xerxes Desai, and Rusi Modi), whereas the present leadership fails to support its proven star performer.” He said that “Noel sought to block him arbitrarily by invoking the onerous veto provisions in the amended Articles of Association without providing any justification or accountability” despite the “overwhelming support” of the Tata Sons board and “unanimous resolution” passed by Tata Trusts for Chandrasekaran’s third term. Jimmy mentioned “bumper dividend payouts” from Tata companies to shareholders, including Tata Sons, in his support for Chandrasekaran.

At the Tata Sons board meeting on September 17, 2026, Noel had voted against Chandrasekaran’s third term and opposed the listing proposal. Subsequently, Noel proposed that Tata Sons could be restructured so that it could remain a privately held entity.

Responding to queries linked to the current situation in Tata Trusts and other widely reported developments in the group, Jimmy said that “a central driver of this issue is the drastic alteration of the Articles of Association around 2013–2014. Historically, under the pre-1989 framework, the Articles strictly separated the welfare trusts from the commercial business operations of Tata Sons, ensuring the Trusts had no operational management role”. He added that the subsequent amendments “fundamentally overturned this balance by granting the Tata Trusts chairman unnatural, dictatorial veto powers and the right to place directors, thereby subverting the collective authority of the rest of the board”.

Why is the Tata family in focus?

A trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) — a key shareholder trust — since 1989, Jimmy raised the issue of family members occupying the boards of Tata Trusts. “What has transpired in recent time is that the trusts are being filled with family members of the present Tata Trusts chairman, thereby securing a degree of control over Tata Sons that was never the settlors’ intention,” he said. Jimmy argued that it is “entirely inappropriate for more than one family member to serve on a given trust; doing so effectively confers ownership rights over the trusts’ significant shareholding in Tata Sons at no consideration whatsoever”. According to Jimmy, such an arrangement is “untenable and amounts to a back-door takeover of Tata Sons”.

He stressed that trustees are supposed to be custodians of public trusts that can never be dissolved, unlike private family trusts, while talking about “independent luminaries” such as Nani Palkhivala, Gautam Sarabhai, Homi Sethna, and Homi Bhabha being trustees earlier.

SRTT, which was frozen by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner earlier this year over perpetual trustee rules, allows only one-fourth of the total board strength to be perpetual or lifetime trustees under the amended law. Currently, SRTT has three perpetual trustees — Noel Tata, who is the half-brother of Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata; Jehangir HC Jehangir, an industrialist and philanthropist; and Jimmy N Tata. The term of the fourth trustee on SRTT, Venu Srinivasan, runs until December 2026, unless renewed further. On a board of four trustees, only one can be a perpetual member. While Jimmy is not on the other key shareholder trust — Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) — he is also a trustee of some other smaller charitable trusts.

What is the dispute over trustees’ tenures?

Criticising the lack of uniformity in decisions, including the renewal of tenures at Tata Trusts, Jimmy said that introducing a time limit on the tenure of certain trustees while exempting others “has compromised trustee independence and concentrated authority, enabling the marginalisation or removal of trustees who dissent”. Citing the example of Venu Srinivasan, Jimmy said he was targeted because he “opposed induction of Noel’s son into SRTT”. Neville Tata, Noel Tata’s son, is a trustee of SDTT but not of SRTT. Neville and his sisters, Leah and Maya, are on some other trusts’ boards as well.

Jimmy, who mostly stays away from public outings, including Tata Trusts meetings, was at the funeral of his elder brother Ratan Tata on October 10, 2024, in Mumbai.