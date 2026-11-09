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Jindal, Arvedi Group submit binding bids for Italy's former Ilva steelworks

The commissioners will now assess whether the offers are complete and meet the ​tender requirements, according to a statement

Jindal Steel LOgo

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 3:43 PM IST

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India's Jindal and Italian steelmaker Arvedi Group have submitted binding bids for Italy's former Ilva steelworks, the special commissioners ‌overseeing the company said ​on Monday, ​as the government seeks a ​buyer for the troubled industrial group.
 
The commissioners will now assess whether the offers are complete and meet the ​tender requirements, according to a statement.
 
The ‌former Ilva business, now Acciaierie ​d'Italia (AdI)centred on the vast Taranto plant in southern Italy, is currently run by government-appointed ‌commissioners after ​years of financial ‌and operational difficulties.
 
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's ‌government has been seeking a new ​owner as it tries to safeguard steel production and thousands of ​jobs at the site.
 
 
A Supreme Court ruling last ‌month ordering the shutdown of blast furnaces ‌at the site on health and environmental grounds has complicated the sales process. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 3:43 PM IST