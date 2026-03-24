Jindal Stainless commissions Indonesia melt shop, plans ₹900 cr capex

The company also announced a fresh investment of Rs 900 crore to expand cold rolling capacities at its Hisar and Kharagpur facilities, with commissioning expected by the second quarter of FY28.

The Indonesian facility marks a significant step in Jindal Stainless’ expansion strategy, coming less than two years after it announced a 40 per cent increase in melting capacity. With this addition, the company’s India capacity stands at 3 MTPA out of the total 4.2 MTPA.

Alongside the overseas expansion, the company is progressing on domestic capacity additions, including a 1.1 MTPA hot-rolled annealed pickled (HRAP) line and 0.17 MTPA cold rolling capacity at its Jajpur plant in Odisha.

These projects are part of a previously announced Rs 1,900 crore investment plan and are scheduled for commissioning by Q4 FY27 and Q2 FY27, respectively. The additional Rs 900 crore investment is expected to strengthen downstream capabilities, enabling the production of thinner cold-rolled products aimed at high-growth sectors.

Jindal Stainless expects its cold rolling capacity to increase from 2.05 MTPA in FY26 to 2.67 MTPA by FY28. Following the expansion,expects its cold rolling capacity to increase from 2.05 MTPA in FY26 to 2.67 MTPA by FY28.

With simultaneous expansion in upstream and downstream capacities, the company is targeting sales volumes of around 3.5 MTPA by FY29, implying a double-digit compound annual growth rate over the next three years.

Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the commissioning of the Indonesia facility ahead of schedule, along with downstream expansion, reflects the company’s focus on raw material security and value-added product offerings.