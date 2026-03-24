West Asia crisis: Jindal Steel doubles Angul complex capacity to 12 MTPA

Heightened geopolitical uncertainty over the ongoing West Asia crisis notwithstanding, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has completed a major capacity expansion at its Angul Integrated Steel Complex in Odisha, reinforcing domestic manufacturing strength and reducing import dependencies in critical sectors.

The company on Tuesday announced the commissioning of its third basic oxygen furnace (BOF-3) with a capacity of three million tonnes per annum (MTPA). With this, JSPL completed its ambitious six MTPA expansion project at the Angul complex.

“The plant’s total crude steel capacity has now doubled from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA, making it one of India’s largest single-location integrated steel manufacturing facilities,” the company said in a statement.

The expansion includes the full operationalisation of BOF-2 and BOF-3, alongside a comprehensive augmentation of upstream and downstream infrastructure such as coke oven units, sinter plants and the cold rolling mill (CRM) complex. These additions are expected to ensure seamless integration of operations, improved efficiency, and faster ramp-up of production.

Sources said the capacity augmentation — from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA — has been executed with an investment of over Rs 30,000 crore in the last nearly seven years. This forms a key component of the company’s broader capital expenditure roadmap, under which a substantial portion of its multi-year capex has been directed towards the Angul Phase-II expansion.

With the Angul facility reaching 12 MTPA capacity, Jindal Steel’s overall crude steel production capacity has now increased to 15.6 MTPA. This includes 3.6 MTPA at its Raigarh plant in Chhattisgarh. So far, JSPL has already invested around Rs 1 trillion in Odisha in several phases and the Angul complex is often considered a flagship greenfield project of the company in the state.

According to industry observers, the expansion came at a time when global steel supply chains are under pressure due to geopolitical disruptions. By scaling up domestic production, Jindal Steel aims to strengthen India’s self-reliance in steel, a critical input for infrastructure, defence and manufacturing sectors.

The increased capacity is expected to significantly boost production volumes, enabling better capacity utilisation and driving revenue growth. The company expects that higher scale and deeper integration will translate into improved operating leverage, cost optimisation and stronger margins in the coming quarters.

In January last year, JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal had announced an additional investment of Rs 70,000 crore in Odisha. “The production capacity of the company’s Angul plant will reach 25.2 MTPA by 2030, positioning it as the world’s largest and greenest steel plant, and a leader in hydrogen-based green steel production,” Jindal had said during the ‘Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave’.