Saturday, September 05, 2026 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Delhi Weather TodayUS Visa BulletinInd Vs Pak Women's Asia CupNepal FloodsBRICS Summit Traffic AdvisoryNatural Disaster InsuranceESDS Software sharesNSE IPOCable Stock Crash
Home / Companies / News / Jio completes 10 years of operations, Akash Ambani thanks employees

Jio completes 10 years of operations, Akash Ambani thanks employees

Reliance Jio has completed 10 years of operations, with chairman Akash Ambani thanking employees for their role in building the telecom company and its digital services

Akash Ambani Jio, Jio employees, Jio 10th anniversary, Reliance Jio, Jio operations, Jio AI, Mukesh Ambani

Akash Ambani thanked Jio employees as the company marked 10 years of commercial operations. (File Photo of Akash Ambani)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio Platforms Managing Director Akash Ambani on Saturday thanked Jio employees as the telecom company completed 10 years of commercial operations. He further outlined the company's strategy to focus more on technology and artificial intelligence (AI). “Whatever pride I feel today belongs to you far more than it belongs to me,” Ambani said in an email addressed to his employees. He said the company began a decade ago with a vision set by his father, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, to make digital connectivity affordable and accessible to Indians. 
“Ten years on, that conviction has changed India and I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude for how far we have come together,” he said.
 

Jio's growth over a decade

Ambani said Jio now serves more than half a billion customers. He said the company has built the foundation of Digital India at scale and accelerated the country's transition to 5G.
 
“We have built the foundation of Digital India at unprecedented scale, accelerated India's transition to 5G, connected homes and businesses, and continue to expand what technology can make possible for millions of Indians,” he said.

Also Read

RBI approves LIC to acquire up to 9.99% stake in ICICI Bank

RBI approves LIC to acquire up to 9.99% stake in ICICI Bank within a year

Cyrix Healthcare buys Blue Star E&E's MedTech Solutions business

Cyrix Healthcare acquires Blue Star E&E's MedTech Solutions business

NCLT orders status quo on Byju’s K3 Education asset sale amid dispute

NCLT stays ₹16-cr sale of Byju's K3-linked assets, flags valuation concerns

MCA filing reforms: 5 changes Centre is considering

Centre plans overhaul of company filings under Companies Act: 5 key changes

Moonshot AI

Chinese AI firm Moonshot files confidentially for Hong Kong IPO

 
He also credited Jio's teams with taking on difficult challenges, developing products and technologies, and serving customers.
 
“Every day, teams across Jio have taken on difficult challenges, questioned established ways of doing things, created new products and technologies, and served our customers with commitment,” Ambani said.
 
According to him, the approach of thinking differently, moving quickly and keeping customers at the centre of the company's work has shaped Jio since its beginning. 

Focus on technology and AI

Looking ahead, Ambani said Jio's business now extends beyond telecom. He said the company is building original technology in India across connectivity, digital products, enterprise solutions and artificial intelligence.
 
“The opportunity before us is to continue making the benefits of technology accessible at scale, taking these technologies global and strengthening India's position as a creator of technology for the world,” Ambani said.

AI to transform work and business

Ambani said the next decade would bring new possibilities, with artificial intelligence changing how people and businesses work, create and solve problems.
 
“AI will transform how people and businesses work, create and solve problems,” he said.
 
He added that connectivity would continue to evolve and technology would enable new applications that are still being imagined.
 
Ambani said Jio's responsibility would be to stay ahead of these changes while retaining the principles that have guided the company.
 
“Our responsibility is to stay ahead of that change while remaining true to what has defined Jio: thinking big, building for India, putting the customer first and making technology accessible to everyone,” he said.
  
“There is much to be proud of. And there is much more to build,” Ambani concluded, adding, “Thank you for building the first decade of Jio. I look forward to building the next one with you.”
 

More From This Section

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS selects Hyderabad for HyperVault's 1 GW AI data centre campus

manipal hospital

Manipal bets on greenfield growth; 80% of planned beds to be from scratch

RPG Lifesciences

RPG Life Sciences scouts for larger API assets after ₹215 cr acquisitions

Pvr inox theatre cinema hall

PVR INOX executive asked to leave amid alleged ₹200 crore kickback probe

Tata Motors

Tata Motors launches all-cash offer for Iveco; acceptance opens September 7

Topics : Reliance Jio Akash ambani Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 8:01 PM IST