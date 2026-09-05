Jio completes 10 years of operations, Akash Ambani thanks employees

Jio Platforms Managing Director Akash Ambani on Saturday thanked Jio employees as the telecom company completed 10 years of commercial operations. He further outlined the company's strategy to focus more on technology and artificial intelligence (AI). “Whatever pride I feel today belongs to you far more than it belongs to me,” Ambani said in an email addressed to his employees. He said the company began a decade ago with a vision set by his father, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, to make digital connectivity affordable and accessible to Indians. “Ten years on, that conviction has changed India and I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude for how far we have come together,” he said.

Jio's growth over a decade

Ambani said Jio now serves more than half a billion customers. He said the company has built the foundation of Digital India at scale and accelerated the country's transition to 5G.

“We have built the foundation of Digital India at unprecedented scale, accelerated India's transition to 5G, connected homes and businesses, and continue to expand what technology can make possible for millions of Indians,” he said.

He also credited Jio's teams with taking on difficult challenges, developing products and technologies, and serving customers.

“Every day, teams across Jio have taken on difficult challenges, questioned established ways of doing things, created new products and technologies, and served our customers with commitment,” Ambani said.

According to him, the approach of thinking differently, moving quickly and keeping customers at the centre of the company's work has shaped Jio since its beginning.

Focus on technology and AI

Looking ahead, Ambani said Jio's business now extends beyond telecom. He said the company is building original technology in India across connectivity, digital products, enterprise solutions and artificial intelligence.

“The opportunity before us is to continue making the benefits of technology accessible at scale, taking these technologies global and strengthening India's position as a creator of technology for the world,” Ambani said.

AI to transform work and business

Ambani said the next decade would bring new possibilities, with artificial intelligence changing how people and businesses work, create and solve problems.

“AI will transform how people and businesses work, create and solve problems,” he said.

He added that connectivity would continue to evolve and technology would enable new applications that are still being imagined.

Ambani said Jio's responsibility would be to stay ahead of these changes while retaining the principles that have guided the company.

“Our responsibility is to stay ahead of that change while remaining true to what has defined Jio: thinking big, building for India, putting the customer first and making technology accessible to everyone,” he said.

“There is much to be proud of. And there is much more to build,” Ambani concluded, adding, “Thank you for building the first decade of Jio. I look forward to building the next one with you.”