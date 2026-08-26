Jio Financial bets on AI, global partnerships to drive next phase of growth

Jio Financial Services (JFS) is looking to sustain its rapid expansion across lending, payments, investments and insurance, with artificial intelligence (AI), digital distribution and partnerships with global financial institutions set to drive its next phase of growth, managing director and chief executive officer Hitesh Sethia said.

Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting, Sethia said JFS had moved beyond the foundation-building phase and was now operating at a meaningful scale. The company’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm, Jio Credit, has crossed ₹30,000 crore in gross assets under management (AUM), while JioBlackRock Asset Management’s AUM has crossed ₹21,000 crore as of July 2026.

JFS plans to deepen customer engagement through its JioFinance app, which is being transformed into an AI-native financial marketplace. The platform will move beyond conventional product listings to offer hyper-personalised financial solutions based on an individual customer’s financial context.

The company is also preparing to roll out an exclusive membership programme offering value-back rewards linked to marketplace transactions.

JFS believes the technology-led model can help reduce customer-acquisition and operating costs while improving conversion and engagement. Its digital properties have crossed 25 million unique users, with around 9 million monthly active users in the first quarter of FY27.

Lending is expected to remain a key growth engine. Jio Credit’s gross AUM grew 163 per cent year-on-year to more than ₹30,000 crore in Q1FY27, while quarterly disbursements rose 173 per cent to ₹11,252 crore.

The proposed partnership between Jio Credit and Bank of America could provide additional firepower. Under the agreement, Bank of America will invest up to ₹18,268 crore for a stake of up to 49.9 per cent in Jio Credit. The partnership is expected to bring additional capital, global risk-management expertise and technology capabilities.

JFS is also expanding its investment and insurance businesses. JioBlackRock is widening its distribution beyond digital channels through mutual fund distributors, while its securities-broking platform is expected to be launched in beta during Q2FY27. Its insurance ventures with Allianz are progressing across reinsurance and general insurance, with regulatory approvals being sought for the latter.

AI will remain central to the company’s operating strategy. Around 130 AI agents have been deployed across JFS entities, supporting customer journeys, risk management, fraud prevention and regulatory processes. The company plans to expand an “agentic-first” customer interface while retaining human oversight.

With shareholders’ equity of ₹1.34 trillion as of March 2026, JFS has substantial capital to fund businesses at different stages of maturity. Sethia said the company would continue to scale within strict risk and regulatory guardrails while focusing on unit economics and cost optimisation.

The broader ambition is to build a full-stack financial ecosystem in which high-frequency engagement in payments and banking feeds into lending, investments and insurance, creating a virtuous growth cycle for JFS.

Insurance is another area where JFS expects to build scale through its partnerships with Allianz. Its reinsurance joint venture has already begun operations, while the proposed 50:50 general insurance venture is awaiting regulatory and statutory approvals. The company is also in discussions with Allianz on a life insurance venture. Together, these businesses are expected to help JFS address the broader risk-protection needs of retail and institutional customers.