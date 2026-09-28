Monday, September 28, 2026 | 11:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jio gains 2.4 million mobile users in August, Airtel 2.1 million: TRAI data

Jio gains 2.4 million mobile users in August, Airtel 2.1 million: TRAI data

Overall, the number of wireless (mobile and Fixed Wireless Access together) subscribers increased to 1,312.25 million at the end of August 2026, a monthly growth rate of 0.46 per cent.

telecom infrastructure, in-building solutions, IBS, Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, airports, Adani Airports, telecom RoW, DoT regulations

Representative image of Jio, Airtel, Vi | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Jio gained the highest number of wireless mobile subscribers in August, adding nearly 2.40 million users, followed by Bharti Airtel with about 2.11 million additions, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday. 
Jio's wireless mobile subscriber base rose to 508.43 million at the end of August from 506.03 million at the end of July, translating into a net addition of 2.40 million subscribers. Airtel added 2.11 million users, with the monthly gains pushing its subscriber base to about 491.60 million from 489.49 million.
 Vodafone Idea added about 506,000 wireless mobile subscribers during the month, while state-owned BSNL gained nearly 493,000 users. MTNL, meanwhile, saw a decline of about 5,900 subscribers.
 
 Overall, the number of wireless (mobile and Fixed Wireless Access together) subscribers increased to 1,312.25 million at the end of August 2026, a monthly growth rate of 0.46 per cent.
 "Total wireless subscriptions in urban areas increased from 753.86 million in July 2026 to 759.11 million in August 2026. The subscription in rural areas also increased from 552.40 million to 553.14 million during the same period," TRAI said. Accordingly, the monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.70 per cent and 0.13 per cent, respectively.

Also Read

Airtel Money

Airtel Money files for London IPO through offer for sale by shareholders

Airtel Money

Airtel Money files for potential London IPO of at least $800 million

Airtel

Airtel adds Apple TV, Apple Arcade to ₹999+ family postpaid plans

5G

T-Mobile, Jio launch world's first 5G Standalone roaming connection

telecom

Looking into Bharti Airtel, Jio's MNP rule violation allegations: Trai

 Private telecom operators continued to dominate the mobile market, accounting for 92.75 per cent of wireless mobile subscribers at the end of August, while state-owned BSNL and MTNL together held the remaining 7.25 per cent.
 Airtel continued to have the highest proportion of active mobile subscribers among the major operators. TRAI said 99.01 per cent of Airtel's wireless mobile subscriber base was active on the date of peak Visitor Location Register (VLR) in August.
 The total number of telephone subscribers, including wireline connections, rose to 1,360.70 million at the end of August, a monthly growth of 0.47 per cent, as per the data released by TRAI.

More From This Section

Bombay House, tata Sons

Tata Trusts offers strategic recast plan for Tata Sons to skip listing

Petronet LNG (Photo: LNG Prime)

Despite geopolitical risks, Street remains bullish on Petronet LNG outlookpremium

Tewolde Gebremariam, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India Limited

Safety, reliability, profitability our priorities: Incoming Air India chief

pismo

Visa's Pismo platform expands footprint in 'priority market' Indiapremium

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, 4 group companies settle matter with Sebi on MPS norms

Topics : Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStocks to WatchStocks to BuyStock market crash TodayNifty PSU Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 11:55 PM IST