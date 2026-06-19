Jio IPO update at RIL AGM? Here's how to watch the annual meeting live

The 49th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries (RIL) will be held on Friday at 2 pm IST, with Chairman Mukesh Ambani expected to make key announcements on the conglomerate's telecom, retail, artificial intelligence and new energy businesses, including an update on Reliance Jio's long-awaited initial public offering (IPO).

The AGM comes amid increased anticipation over the listing of India's largest wireless operator, which is reportedly nearing the filing of draft papers for a proposed $4 billion share sale, according to a Financial Times report. The proposed offering—worth $4 billion—would rank Jio’s IPO among the largest public issues ever launched in India and could surpass Hyundai Motor India's $3.3 billion IPO.

Commercially launched on September 5, 2016, Reliance Jio Infocomm disrupted India's telecom sector with free voice calls and low-cost 4G data plans, making mobile internet affordable for millions and accelerating digital adoption across the country. Now its $4 billion IPO – nearly a decade later – could mark another watershed moment for India's capital markets.

Where to watch the Reliance AGM?

The virtual AGM will be streamed live across multiple digital platforms, including Reliance's JioEvents portal and the company's official YouTube, Facebook, X and Instagram channels.

Viewers can watch the meeting on the JioEvents portal at https://jioevents.jio.com/rilagm.

To watch the AGM on JioEvents, follow these steps:

Open the link: https://jioevents.jio.com/rilagm

Click on “Enter” and then select “Others’

Now, fill in your name and organisation details, and complete the captcha to join.

Access to the platform will open 30 minutes before the AGM begins.

Meanwhile, people can also watch the AGM through a livestream, which will also be available on Reliance's official YouTube channels, including the Reliance Updates page (https://www.youtube.com/@RelianceUpdates) and the Jio channel (https://www.youtube.com/jio).

Users can also follow live coverage on the company's official social media handles:

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited/live_videos/ and https://www.facebook.com/Jio/live_videos/

: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited/live_videos/ and https://www.facebook.com/Jio/live_videos/ X : https://x.com/ril_updates and https://x.com/reliancejio

: https://x.com/ril_updates and https://x.com/reliancejio Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/relianceupdates and https://www.instagram.com/reliancejio

When to watch RIL AGM?

The 49th AGM of RIL will begin at 2 pm IST on Friday, June 19, and will be held virtually through video conferencing and other audio-visual means.

Users who have registered to attend the meeting can log in through the JioEvents platform from 1:30 pm IST onwards.