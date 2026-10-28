Jio listing a new beginning, next decade to focus on AI: Akash Ambani

Jio Platforms' Managing Director Akash Ambani on Wednesday told employees that the company's stock market listing "is not our destination" but "a new beginning," and asserted that its next decade must be about empowering every Indian to realise their potential to the fullest in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

The message came on the day Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) made its debut on the Indian stock exchanges.

Shares of Jio Platforms, the Reliance Industries-backed digital services company, made a blockbuster debut on Wednesday, surging 21 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,119 and becoming the second most valuable domestic firm by market capitalisation.

In an email to employees, Akash Ambani said the company must now lead the next wave of technological transformation.

"From ubiquitous connectivity to digital services, from cloud to artificial intelligence, we must once again lead the next wave of technological transformation - making the world's most advanced technologies affordable, accessible and meaningful for every Indian," he wrote.

In the outreach to employees, he said the listing brings "greater responsibility, higher expectations and an even bigger opportunity to shape India's digital future," while the company's mission to connect every unconnected Indian remains unchanged.

Describing the day as a historic one for the Reliance family, Ambani said Jio had grown in just ten years from a bold vision into one of India's most consequential enterprises, "culminating in India's largest ever IPO".

He credited the vision of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, saying the group's philosophy was to dream big, think long-term and execute with excellence.

Akash Ambani said Jio had transformed how India connects, communicates, learns and works by making data affordable and bringing millions into the digital mainstream.

"We did not simply build a telecom network. We helped build the digital backbone of a new India," he said.

He thanked employees across functions and geographies, saying their hard work and belief in the mission had made the milestone possible.

He asked them to preserve the courage to dream, the hunger to innovate, the discipline to execute and the humility to keep learning.

Citing the Reliance philosophy that 'what is good for India is good for Reliance', he said the first decade was about connecting India, while the next must be about empowering Indians in the age of AI.

"Today, we celebrate what we have accomplished together. Tomorrow, we return to work with even greater ambition, energy and determination," Ambani said.