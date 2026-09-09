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Jio Payment Solutions launches cross-border payments for Indian exporters

The Jio Financial Services Limited subsidiary said the launch follows authorisation from the RBI to operate as a Payment Aggregator for Cross-Border transactions

Jio Payments Bank

Jio Payment Solutions launched cross-border payments, enabling Indian exporters to accept international payments through virtual accounts, international cards and local payment rails from customers worldwide.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

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Jio Payment Solutions Limited (JPSL) on Wednesday launched cross-border payments, a move aimed at enabling Indian exporters to accept international payments through virtual accounts, international cards and local payment rails from customers worldwide.
 
The Jio Financial Services Limited subsidiary said the launch follows authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator for Cross-Border (PA-CB) transactions, covering both exports and imports.
 
JPSL said its platform will allow businesses to collect international payments through multi-currency virtual accounts and offer customers their preferred local payment options. The company said this can simplify the process of receiving overseas payments, which often involves multiple partners, currencies, paperwork and manual reconciliation.
 
 
The cross-border payment service will cater to businesses including online sellers, digital businesses, freelancers, creators and SaaS companies, JPSL said. It added that its solutions cover around 50 per cent of India’s total export footprint, with merchants exporting to markets including the US, UK, Europe, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia able to quote prices in local currencies and collect payments. 

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JSPl said it offers integration options including hosted checkouts, payment links and pages, recurring invoicing, embedded software development kits, secure payment screens and white-label APIs. Its cross-border solution also offers T+2 settlement with no rolling reserve.
 
The platform also provides end-to-end encryption, localised data storage and transaction monitoring, while FIRA/eFIRA documentation will be made available within the same working day, according to the company. Merchants can also onboard digitally and track transactions and settlements through a real-time dashboard.
 
“By anchoring our new cross-border capabilities in Jio’s trusted brand alongside a scalable tech-stack, we are bringing together global acceptance, compliance, and operational efficiency onto a single platform,” JSPL MD & CEO Kashinath Hariharan said.
 
JPSL has partnered with Citi for Authorised Dealer Category-1 and export collection account services. The partnership will support international payment collection through Citi’s global clearing network, automated compliance checks and settlement services.
 
Mridula Iyer, Asia South Head of Services at Citi, said, “This synergy between Jio Payment Solutions Limited and Citi helps connect domestic innovation with global financial ecosystems. We are extremely pleased to be able to partner with Jio to help Indian merchants participate in global commerce.”
 
JPSL already operates as a payment aggregator for online and physical point-of-sale transactions. With the cross-border offering, it now provides a payments suite spanning digital commerce, physical retail and international e-commerce for permitted current account transactions.
 

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Topics : Jio Financial Services Jio payments bank Reliance Jio

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 1:16 PM IST