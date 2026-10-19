Monday, October 19, 2026 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jio Platforms IPO anchor investor quota nearly 30 times oversubscribed

Jio Platforms IPO anchor investor quota nearly 30 times oversubscribed

Jio Platforms is set to raise up to $3.2 billion at a valuation of $108.3 billion in what will be ​India's biggest ever IPO

Jio, Jio IPO

Fidelity, Singapore's GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ‌and BlackRock were among the investors to place bids for ​the ‌institutional quota | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mukesh Ambani's $3.2 billion Jio ​Platforms IPO has drawn bids from ​institutions including GIC, BlackRock and Fidelity, ‌totaling almost 30 times the quota reserved for anchor investors, a person with direct knowledge said.

The telecoms, cloud and AI group on Monday opened its record initial public offering to institutional investors who can bid for up to 30% of the ‌offering reserved exclusively for them, before the issue opens for public subscription on Wednesday.

Jio Platforms is set to raise up to $3.2 billion at a valuation of $108.3 billion in what will be ​India's biggest ever IPO.

Fidelity, Singapore's GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ‌and BlackRock were among the investors to place bids for ​the ‌institutional quota, the person told Reuters.

 

Reliance, which is ‌the ultimate owner of Jio Platforms, did not respond to a Reuters ‌request for ​comment.

ADIA, BlackRock, ​Fidelity and GIC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Andreas Moser, member of the Board of Management at ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZF expects India sourcing to grow 10-15% annually over next 3-4 years

solar, electrostates

ACME Solar signs 300 MW power supply pact with Seci at ₹6 per unit

HFCL logo

HFCL Q2 results: Profit surges to ₹394 crore as AI data centre demand rises

JSW Steel, JSW

Odisha HC quashes ₹696 cr demand, sets aside ₹1,473 cr notice to JSW Steel

Truecaller

Truecaller expects $91 million tax claim from India over transfer pricing

Topics : Jio IPO Reliance Jio IPO Reliance Jio

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchSensex crashesUltraTech Cement Q2 ResultsQ2 Results todayHDFC ShareAxis Bank sharesLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 3:30 PM IST