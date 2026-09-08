Tuesday, September 08, 2026 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JioBlackRock AMC eyes ₹25,000 cr AUM target by FY27, launches new fund

JioBlackRock AMC eyes ₹25,000 cr AUM target by FY27, launches new fund

JioBlackRock AMC announced the launch of the JioBlackRock Balanced Advantage Fund on Tuesday, stating that its AUM have crossed Rs 22,000 crore, up from nearly Rs 16,000 crore in March.

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund, Jio BlackRock

Jio BlackRock (Photo: Company Website)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JioBlackRock AMC announced the launch of the JioBlackRock Balanced Advantage Fund on Tuesday, stating that its assets under management (AUM) have crossed Rs 22,000 crore, up from nearly Rs 16,000 crore in March.

Chief Investment Officer Rishi Kohli said the company was confident of crossing Rs 25,000-crore AUM in the 2026-27 fiscal. Its first year of operations was 2025-26.

"We are already Rs 22,000 crore, as traction remains healthy. We have a lot of products in the pipeline, and the second-half of this year will be more exciting in terms of more launches," he told reporters here.

JioBlackRock Balanced Advantage Fund is an open-ended dynamic asset allocation scheme, with the New Fund Offer (NFO) opening on September 11 and closing on September 25.

 

The fund seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and debt instruments.

Also Read

share market, stock market

SIF AUM grows 5-fold in 6 months; should MF investors ride the momentum?

mutual fund

Retail share in MF pie shrinks for second year; HNIs ramp up betspremium

Jio BlackRock

Jio-BlackRock rolls out MF plans; Lalithaa Jewellery IPO booked 0.68x

Mutual Funds, stock market trading, equity fund

Jio-BlackRock to launch regular MF plans through distributors in India

Nvidia Corp, Nvidia

Nvidia partners with 6 financial firms to mobilise $500 bn for AI infra

"We are aiming for an alpha of 3-4 per cent over the benchmark, assisted by proprietary BlackRock investment models and active fund management," Kohli said.

The scheme will combine a dynamic asset allocation framework, systematic equity portfolio construction and a disciplined fixed income strategy, and may use derivatives to manage market exposure and maintain equity-oriented taxation, the company said.

Kohli said the fund seeks to "leverage diversified research inputs, systematic portfolio construction and risk management capabilities" to build a portfolio that can evolve with changing market conditions.

With the new balanced advantage fund, the AMC's product portfolio will expand to more than 20 funds from 17 by 2026-27, Kohli said.

Two funds a momentum index fund and a low volatility index fund have already received regulatory clearance, he said.

The AMC has also received clearance for a Silver ETF, but has held back on its launch given the current volatility in prices, Kohli said.

He said the company is also planning an international product from a GIFT City- based company, an outbound dollar-denominated global equity offering.

The scheme's benchmark is the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Centre to fix a single mandatory floor on minimum wages for states

NMDC implements wage revision for non-executives from January 2022

eBay

EBay probes how gender-test kits were available in India, listings removed

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma gets ratings boost from Moody's, S&P over $11.75-bn Organon bid

TrueFan AI | Image: LinkedIn

Bajaj Finance acquires 5% stake in AI video platform TrueFan AI

India Gold Metaverse, IGM logo

IGM appoints Nirakar Chand as MD of bullion trading platform BullionX

Topics : BlackRock AUM

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPM Modi Security Scaresamsung india layoffsEquity Vs Debt Vs Gold InvestmentNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 7:10 PM IST