JioBlackRock AMC eyes ₹25,000 cr AUM target by FY27, launches new fund

JioBlackRock AMC announced the launch of the JioBlackRock Balanced Advantage Fund on Tuesday, stating that its assets under management (AUM) have crossed Rs 22,000 crore, up from nearly Rs 16,000 crore in March.

Chief Investment Officer Rishi Kohli said the company was confident of crossing Rs 25,000-crore AUM in the 2026-27 fiscal. Its first year of operations was 2025-26.

"We are already Rs 22,000 crore, as traction remains healthy. We have a lot of products in the pipeline, and the second-half of this year will be more exciting in terms of more launches," he told reporters here.

JioBlackRock Balanced Advantage Fund is an open-ended dynamic asset allocation scheme, with the New Fund Offer (NFO) opening on September 11 and closing on September 25.

The fund seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and debt instruments.

"We are aiming for an alpha of 3-4 per cent over the benchmark, assisted by proprietary BlackRock investment models and active fund management," Kohli said.

The scheme will combine a dynamic asset allocation framework, systematic equity portfolio construction and a disciplined fixed income strategy, and may use derivatives to manage market exposure and maintain equity-oriented taxation, the company said.

Kohli said the fund seeks to "leverage diversified research inputs, systematic portfolio construction and risk management capabilities" to build a portfolio that can evolve with changing market conditions.

With the new balanced advantage fund, the AMC's product portfolio will expand to more than 20 funds from 17 by 2026-27, Kohli said.

Two funds a momentum index fund and a low volatility index fund have already received regulatory clearance, he said.

The AMC has also received clearance for a Silver ETF, but has held back on its launch given the current volatility in prices, Kohli said.

He said the company is also planning an international product from a GIFT City- based company, an outbound dollar-denominated global equity offering.

The scheme's benchmark is the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index.