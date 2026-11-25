JioStar has reportedly begun another round of layoffs as its television broadcasting business faces pressure from a decline in pay-TV subscribers and a slowdown in television advertising. The latest workforce reduction is part of a broader restructuring exercise as the company looks to rationalise its broadcasting operations and shift investments towards digital businesses, including JioHotstar, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The latest round is expected to affect around 150 employees across departments, including marketing, production, studios and operations, Exchange4Media reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the development. Industry sources told the publication that the final number could be higher.

The exact number of employees affected has not been officially disclosed. The Economic Times reported that the phased layoffs could affect more than 10 per cent of JioStar's workforce, which is estimated to exceed 5,000 employees.

JioStar offers severance package to affected employees

ALSO READ: Cipla gets USFDA nod for first generic version of Flovent asthma drug Employees affected by the latest restructuring exercise are being offered at least six months' salary as severance, along with a pro-rata bonus for the current financial year, according to the media reports.

JioStar has confirmed that the restructuring will affect some employees. Responding to a query about the layoffs, a company spokesperson told Inc42: "We are rebalancing our portfolio to focus our investments on the businesses where we see the strongest opportunity for long-term growth. This is a strategic decision aimed at strengthening our competitive position in a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry."

The spokesperson added that the company recognised the impact of the decisions on employees and was committed to treating them with respect and providing support during the transition.

Television business faces pressure as JioHotstar grows

The layoffs come as JioStar's television broadcasting business faces challenges from a shrinking pay-TV subscriber base and slower television advertising growth.

The company operates a portfolio of 120 entertainment and sports television channels. While its broadcasting operations face pressure, JioHotstar has reported growth in advertising and subscription revenue, according to The Economic Times.

The restructuring also includes plans to shut television channels that are incurring costs without generating meaningful revenue. The company intends to rationalise its broadcasting portfolio and redirect investments towards businesses with stronger growth prospects, the report said.

ALSO READ: Layoffs and AI fears: 72% of India's tech workers want to switch careers Exchange4Media also reported that the prolonged suspension of television audience ratings has added to the pressure on broadcasters. The absence of regular, independent audience measurement has affected how broadcasters assess channel performance and negotiate advertising deals.

Second major workforce reduction since merger

The latest exercise is the second major round of workforce reductions since Viacom18 and Disney's Star India merged to form JioStar in November 2024.

The merger brought together the companies' television broadcasting, digital streaming and sports businesses. JioStar subsequently undertook a restructuring exercise in 2025, with more than 500 employees leaving the organisation across functions, according to The Economic Times. Inc42, in its report, put the number of exits in the earlier exercise at more than 1,000.

The latest cuts come amid a wider reduction in employee strength across the television industry. Zee Entertainment's employee count fell from 3,434 in FY25 to 3,007 in FY26, while Sony Pictures Networks India reduced its workforce by more than 10 per cent, The Economic Times reported.