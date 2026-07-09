JK Tyre plans 11-13% price hikes by Sep-end to offset rising input costs

Indian tyre maker JK Tyre & Industries expects to raise product prices by 11 per cent-13 per cent by the ​end of the first half of fiscal 2027 ​to offset rising input costs, its finance chief said, joining ‌rivals in passing on higher expenses to customers.

The hikes reflect pressure across the auto-parts sector after an oil price rally linked to the Middle East conflict drove up the cost of petroleum-based inputs, energy and freight.

"Prices (of raw materials) have gone through the roof and for us, it went up by almost over 20 per cent. So, that has impacted business in this quarter," JK Tyre CFO Sanjeev Aggarwal told Reuters ‌on Wednesday, citing West Asia tensions, transport disruption and supply-chain constraints.

The company, which counts leading car makers Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors among its customers, had said in May it planned a 5 per cent-6 per cent price increase.

Raw materials such as natural rubber, synthetic rubber, carbon black and steel make up about two-thirds of ​JK Tyre's expenses.

Aggarwal said JK Tyre had rolled out price increases every month ‌in the first quarter, with a small part of the planned rise implemented in June and the rest due ​in ‌coming months.

The move brings it into line with rivals Apollo Tyres ‌and CEAT, which have also raised prices. Top Indian car makers have also passed on costs to customers.

Industry data released ‌earlier this ​month showed vehicle ​sales rose 21.8 per cent in June, signalling strong demand across passenger and commercial vehicles and giving tyre makers more ‌room to pass ​on higher costs.