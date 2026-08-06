JLL Business Services opens 1.2 lakh sq ft GCC in Hyderabad, eyes expansion

JLL Business Services (JBS), the integrated operations delivery platform of global real estate services firm JLL, has inaugurated a 120,000 sq ft global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad.

The facility spans two floors in the Prestige Sky Tech building in Hyderabad's Financial District, serving as JBS's second hub in India after Gurugram. The centre is expected to scale to 1,600 employees over the next two years.

Matthew Rees, chief shared service centre officer, JBS, said: "Our choice of Hyderabad was strategic and deliberate. With operations spanning six countries and a workforce of over 6,500, JBS has evolved into JLL's strategic operations powerhouse. Optimising talent, process, and location is fundamental to JLL's Accelerate 2030 strategy. By establishing our GCC in one of India's deepest talent markets, we are integrating exceptional people with standardised processes and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled workflows."

As JLL's integrated capability centre, JBS delivers mission-critical services, including advanced analytics, technology-enabled solutions and advisory capabilities across finance, human resources, project management, lease administration and business process optimisation, with operations spanning six countries.

The facility was inaugurated by Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, Industries and Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, on Thursday.

Babu said: "For years, JLL has been the compass guiding global companies towards the right investment destinations. Today, that compass points to Hyderabad, and for good reason. In the last 20 months, Telangana has welcomed nearly 150 GCCs, creating over 1.5 lakh high-value technology jobs."

"While technology companies across the world are restructuring and consolidating their traditional IT operations, Hyderabad continues to demonstrate that innovation-led GCCs are a powerful engine for investment, resilience and high-value job creation," the minister added.

According to JLL, Hyderabad is emerging as a powerhouse for GCCs in India, driven by a strong talent base, world-class infrastructure and a business-friendly ecosystem. The city accounted for 16 per cent of the nation's total GCC leasing activity during the 2024 to mid-2026 period. GCCs accounted for 42 per cent of all office leasing activity in Hyderabad.

Financial services and insurance companies led the charge, representing more than a third of GCC activity at 34.5 per cent, while technology firms contributed 23.2 per cent, healthcare and biotechnology companies 17 per cent, and engineering research and development operations 12.1 per cent.

Dheeraj Popli, head, global service centre, India, JBS, said Hyderabad offers access to India's STEM talent pool, with more than 2.5 million graduates entering the market annually, leadership in specialised high-value sectors ranging from financial services to healthcare, biotechnology and semiconductors, and an innovation ecosystem synonymous with global capability excellence.