JLR doubles down on North America as China shows signs of stabilising

At its Investor Day in Gaydon, Warwickshire, on Wednesday, the British luxury carmaker said it would “double down” on North America — its largest market by revenue — through product-portfolio optimisation, supply-chain improvements, luxury-customer initiatives and partnerships. At the same time, management described China as a market that is “stabilising” and identified India and the Middle East as future growth opportunities.

The Investor Day also marked the first major strategy presentation under Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PB Balaji, who took charge in November 2025, outlining a roadmap centred on North America, a flexible powertrain strategy and a sharper focus on profitability.

North America already accounts for JLR’s largest revenue pool. According to the FY26 annual report of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL), the region contributed about 30 per cent of JLR’s revenue, ahead of the UK (24 per cent), Europe (20 per cent) and China (18 per cent).

The regional shift is being accompanied by a more flexible product strategy. Jaguar will become an all-electric marque, but Range Rover and Defender will continue to offer multiple propulsion technologies, including mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery-electric vehicles.

JLR highlighted a pipeline that includes the Range Rover Electric, Range Rover Sport Electric and Jaguar Type 01, while future Defender models are expected to add hybrid-electric and battery-electric variants. The company also said future products would be increasingly tailored to North American customers and disclosed plans to explore product and technology-development collaborations with Stellantis centred on the Defender brand.

The strategy reflects what JLR described in its FY26 annual report as a “slower-than-expected transition to electrification”, prompting the company to adopt a more flexible approach across its Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform. The company said propulsion flexibility would allow it to cater to varying customer preferences and different rates of electric-vehicle (EV) adoption across regions.

JLR’s current sales mix underscores the continued importance of hybrid and combustion technologies. According to the annual report, mild hybrids accounted for 57 per cent of sales in FY26, conventional internal-combustion-engine vehicles for 34 per cent, plug-in hybrids for 7 per cent and battery-electric vehicles for 2 per cent.

The emphasis on North America also reflects demand patterns in the region, where hybrid and internal-combustion vehicles continue to account for a significant share of luxury-vehicle sales despite the industry’s long-term shift towards electrification.

The company also outlined plans to improve profitability and resilience. It is targeting a return to breakeven volumes of around 300,000 units within two years, supported by launch excellence, warranty reduction, cost efficiencies and process improvements, according to the Investor Day presentation.

JLR expects revenue of around £26 billion in FY27, with an earnings-before-interest-and-tax (Ebit) margin of about 4 per cent and investment spending of £3.7 billion.

The strategic reset follows a difficult FY26, when revenue fell 20.9 per cent to £22.9 billion after a five-week production halt caused by a cyber incident and the impact of higher US tariffs.