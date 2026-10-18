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Home / Companies / News / JLR India expands presence in Delhi, Gurugram, sees NCR as key market

JLR India expands presence in Delhi, Gurugram, sees NCR as key market

The Tata Group-owned automaker's Managing Director, Rajan Amba said the move strengthens JLR's retail presence in the region, terming it an important market

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India

With the addition of the Gurugram dealership, JLR India's retail network now extends to 33 outlets across 26 cities nationwide

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India is expanding its retail presence in the National Capital Region, with the luxury automaker relocating to a bigger integrated facility in Delhi and opening a new outlet in Gurugram, seeing it as a key growth market.

The Tata Group-owned automaker's Managing Director, Rajan Amba said the move strengthens JLR's retail presence in the region, terming it an "important market".

Delhi remains an important market for JLR India, Amba said, adding, "This integrated facility reflects our unwavering focus on delivering world-class retail and after-sales services in key growth markets".

With the addition of the Gurugram dealership, JLR India's retail network now extends to 33 outlets across 26 cities nationwide.

 

The luxury carmaker, in partnership with AMP Motors, has relocated its dealership to a larger integrated facility on Mathura Road in South Delhi and opened a new sales outlet in Gurugram, Haryana.

During June quarter (Q1), the company retailed 1,665 vehicles, an 11 per cent increase year-on-year. The Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender accounted for more than 85 per cent of overall sales, while wholesale dispatches rose 4 per cent to 1,694 units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : JLR Tata JLR JLR sales

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First Published: Oct 18 2026 | 4:04 PM IST