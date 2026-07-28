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JLR India posts record Q1 retail sales on strong luxury SUV demand

The company retailed 1,665 vehicles in Q1 FY27, up 11 per cent year-on-year, with the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender accounting for over 85 per cent of sales

Jaguar land rover/JLR

JLR India said it expected to sustain the momentum through the rest of FY27, supported by a strong product pipeline and continued demand in the luxury vehicle segment | Image: Bloomberg

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

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Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Tuesday reported its highest-ever first-quarter retail sales, driven by sustained demand for its premium sport utility vehicle (SUV) portfolio and rising interest in high-end models following the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA).
 
The company retailed 1,665 vehicles in the April-June quarter of FY27, an 11 per cent year-on-year increase, while wholesale dispatches rose 4 per cent to 1,694 units.
 
The Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender together accounted for more than 85 per cent of the company’s retail sales during the quarter, reflecting continued demand for luxury SUVs. The Defender remained JLR India’s best-selling model.
 
 
During the quarter, JLR India revised the prices of the Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV following the implementation of the India-UK FTA, offering benefits of up to ₹75 lakh, depending on the model.
 
The company said the move had led to an increase in customer enquiries for its SV range and stronger demand for bespoke vehicle commissions.

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The India-UK FTA, signed earlier this month, will gradually reduce import tariffs on UK-built vehicles, potentially making imported luxury models more competitively priced in India.
 
JLR India is among the first luxury automakers to pass on the benefits of the trade agreement to customers.
 
“We have started FY27 strongly with our best-ever Q1 retail performance. Demand continues to grow for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender, and we are seeing interest for SV and Bespoke increase following the India-UK FTA,” said Rajan Amba, managing director, JLR India.
 
He added that the trade agreement would enable the company to introduce a wider range of curated SV products, special editions and bespoke offerings in the Indian market.
 
JLR India said it expected to sustain the momentum through the rest of FY27, supported by a strong product pipeline and continued demand in the luxury vehicle segment.  

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Topics : JLR JLR sales Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover sales Jaguar Land Rover India

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

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