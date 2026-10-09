JM Frictech invests ₹50 crore in fourth manufacturing plant in Chandigarh

Auto component manufacturer JM Frictech India Ltd (JMI) has invested around ₹50 crore in setting up its fourth manufacturing facility in Chandigarh, as the company expands its manufacturing footprint and strengthens its presence in North India.

The facility is being commissioned in phases, with initial operations focused on warehousing and logistics. JMI plans to progressively ramp up manufacturing activities at the facility and make it fully operational over the next six to eight months.

The Chandigarh investment is aimed at strengthening JMI’s proximity to customers in the northern region, while creating additional capacity to support the company’s growth in the tractor, construction equipment and other off-highway segments.

“The investment in Chandigarh is an important part of our expansion strategy. It will strengthen our manufacturing presence in North India and enable us to be closer to our customers while creating capacity for future growth,” said E Madhavan, managing director, JMI.

JMI has been expanding its portfolio beyond conventional friction products into wet brakes, wet clutches, hydraulic actuation systems, transmission aggregates and hydrostatic transmission solutions. The company is also focusing on localisation of advanced technologies for agricultural and off-highway applications.

The company is targeting strong growth over the next few years, supported by new product programmes, customer additions and capacity expansion.

The Chandigarh facility will take JMI’s manufacturing network to four plants, strengthening its ability to serve both domestic and global customers as it expands its portfolio of friction, braking and transmission solutions.

Established in 2008 as a joint venture between NTC Engineering (India) and Jinmyung Frictech (South Korea), JMI is a leading manufacturer of wet friction systems and hydraulic actuation components for the off-highway industry. The company specialises in the engineering and manufacturing of wet brakes, wet clutches, hydraulic actuation systems and hydrostatic transmissions.

JMI led the introduction of wet friction technology to the Indian off-highway market, helping the industry shift from traditional dry friction solutions to advanced wet systems. Through continuous innovation, robust engineering capabilities and a strong customer-centric approach, the company has established itself as the market leader in wet friction solutions. Operating at significant scale, the company manufactures approximately 12 million friction discs annually, serving leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the off-highway segment.