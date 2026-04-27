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Johnson Lifts acquires majority stake in Toshiba JV, boosts India presence

Johnson Lifts raises stake to over 80% in Toshiba JV, aiming to strengthen its position in India's premium elevator and escalator market with enhanced growth prospects

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

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BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 5:47 PM IST

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Johnson Lifts (JLPL), India’s largest manufacturer of elevators and escalators, with a turnover of Rs 4,000 crore, on Monday announced that it has increased its equity stake to over 80 per cent, becoming the majority shareholder in Toshiba Johnson Elevators (India) (TJEI).
 
Japanese major Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (TELC) will continue as a valued strategic partner in the joint venture. This development marks a significant milestone in the 14-year-old collaboration between JLPL and TELC, reinforcing their shared commitment to delivering world-class vertical mobility solutions to the Indian market.
 
“The newly restructured company will legally and operationally take over all business responsibilities previously managed by TJEI. With JLPL assuming majority ownership, TJEI enters a new phase of growth, combining Toshiba’s technological excellence and product quality with our India market expertise, extensive sales and service network, and strong customer relationships. India is the second-fastest growing market in the world for elevators and escalators, and TJEI is now better positioned to accelerate its market expansion,” said Yohan K John, director, Johnson Lifts.
 
 
The combined presence of JLPL and TJEI represents 20 per cent of the elevator market and 30 per cent of the escalator market in India, strengthening the group’s leadership position in the premium and high-speed mobility segment.
 
TJEI will continue as the sole and exclusive business partner in India for Toshiba-branded elevators, escalators, and travelators. It will remain responsible for sales, installation, maintenance, customer service, and all ongoing projects. TELC will continue to import its products into India, provide technical support and parts, ensuring continuity in quality and performance.

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Growth Outlook
 
The Japanese mobility market in India, comprising elevators, escalators, and travelators, is estimated at 5,000 units-plus annually, offering significant headroom for growth for the strengthened JLPL–TJEI partnership. TJEI will be targeting growth of 20 per cent in the Japanese elevator market, which is the premium segment of the industry.
 
“The company now targets deeper market penetration, strengthening sales and service capabilities and enhancing customer engagement, aiming to establish itself as the leading Japanese elevator brand in India,” said Wilfred Clarence Martin, managing director, TJEI.
 
Operational Continuity and Leadership
 
Clarence will serve as the managing director, TJEI, supported by senior leaders from JLPL who will join the board of directors.
 
Apart from the reconstitution of the board with a majority of Johnson Lifts representatives, there will be no immediate changes to employee roles, ongoing projects, or customer commitments. The company will continue to operate with the same dedication to quality, safety, and service reliability.
 

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Topics : Johnson Lifts Toshiba joint ventures in India

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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