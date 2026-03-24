JP Morgan appoints HSBC veteran Rahul Badhwar as senior country officer

American bank JP Morgan has appointed HSBC Group veteran Rahul Badhwar as its senior country officer for India.

Sjoerd Leenart, J P Morgan's chief executive for Asia Pacific, made the announcement about Badhwar's appointment.

Badhwar replaces Kaustubh Kulkarni, the senior country officer who quit in September to join rival Citigroup.

"India is a critical market for our Asia Pacific franchise, and Rahul will play a central role in driving and executing our growth strategy across the country," the internal memo reviewed by PTI said.

Badhwar's responsibilities will include getting the firm's entire set of offerings to clients, strengthening governance and controls, and supporting the talent base and community, as per the memo.

He will join the firm in July and be based out of Mumbai, it said, adding that Badhwar will report to Leenart and also be a part of the Asia Pacific Management Committee.

Badhwar has spent three decades in sales and trading roles at HSBC, and was last based in London as the global head of corporate sales, markets and securities services.

After beginning his career in the global markets vertical in India, he has had stints in Dubai and Hong Kong as well, the memo said.

JP Morgan, which is present in the trade solutions, investment banking and equity capital markets verticals, employs over 55,000 people in the country.