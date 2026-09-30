Wednesday, September 30, 2026 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JSW Cement to merge with Shiva Cement, board approves 5:41 swap ratio

JSW Cement to merge with Shiva Cement, board approves 5:41 swap ratio

The board of JSW Cement has approved a scheme of arrangement, including the amalgamation of Shiva Cement with and into JSW Cement

JSW Cement

Shares of JSW Cement were trading at ₹112.85 on BSE, up 0.22 per cent from the previous close

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Cement Ltd, part of Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, will merge with its listed subsidiary Shiva Cement, a move that will create a "single unified cement platform" and unlock operational, financial and management synergies.

The board of JSW Cement has approved a scheme of arrangement, including the amalgamation of Shiva Cement with and into JSW Cement, the company said in a late-night filing on Tuesday.

As per the scheme, "JSW Cement will issue 5 equity shares of face value ₹10 for every 41 equity shares of face value ₹2 held in Shiva Cement to the shareholders of Shiva Cement." The scheme is subject to receipt of requisite approvals from the stock exchanges, SEBI, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, other statutory and regulatory authorities, including shareholders and creditors.

 

"The transaction is expected to be completed within 1214 months, subject to timely receipt of regulatory approvals," it said.

The company said the merger will pool financial, managerial, technical, distribution and marketing resources to drive operational efficiency. It will also allow backward integration through Shiva Cement's clinker facility, reducing dependence on external procurement.

Also Read

jsw

JSW Energy, JSW Steel plan to raise $300 million through bonds in Oct-Dec

Wolkswagon

Volkswagen's tryst with India: JSW tie-up offers another shot at growthpremium

corporate deals

JSW, Skoda-Volkswagen sign MoU for 51:49 India JV, deal by December

JSW MG Motor

JSW MG Motor tops Fada mass market dealer study third year in a rowpremium

JSW energy

JSW Energy's operational capacity crosses 15 GW, renewables at 60%

On the financial side, JSW Cement cited enhanced funding flexibility, lower financing costs and elimination of inter-company guarantees. The scheme will also cut administrative duplication and compliance requirements, it said.

"The proposed merger is a strategic step towards creating a more integrated and efficient business. It will unlock operational and financial synergies, strengthen backward integration, and simplify our corporate structure. Importantly, it will enable Shiva Cement's public shareholders to participate directly in the growth of a larger and more liquid listed entity," JSW Cement CEO Nilesh Narwekar said.

JSW Cement had acquired a 37 per cent stake in January 2018 with a subsequent open offer. It currently holds a 66.23 per cent share in Shiva Cement.

The company has a cement grinding capacity of 24.10 MTPA with a clinkerisation capacity of 9.74 MTPA.

Shares of JSW Cement were trading at ₹112.85 on BSE, up 0.22 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Seven Seas hotel

FSSAI suspends Seven Seas Hospitality licence over food safety violations

Mobile tower, telecom sector, telecom tower

Replus Engitech, Indus Towers sign MoU to develop telecom energy storage

ss

Tata row: Maharashtra Charity Commissioner office may have a saypremium

Flipkart

Flipkart's uncertain IPO timeline leaves employee stock options tied uppremium

Tata Consulting Engineers

TCE's long march from Tata captive to global engineering consultancypremium

Topics : JSW JSW Cement Shiva Cement

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to BuyStocks to WatchArMee Infotech sharesApple Pay IndiaSwastika Infra sharesSavita Oil Tech ShareAnthropic IPOIMD Weather Forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 1:09 PM IST