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Home / Companies / News / JSW Energy, JSW Steel plan to raise $300 million through bonds in Oct-Dec

JSW Energy, JSW Steel plan to raise $300 million through bonds in Oct-Dec

JSW Energy plans to raise around ₹1,500 crore through up to five-year bonds, while JSW Steel could raise around ₹1,350 crore via three-year or four-year debt

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The companies could tap the market in October if rates ‌are favourable, according to the bankers

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 12:42 PM IST

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Two JSW Group firms will raise a ​total of around ₹2,850 crore ($298 million) ​through shorter-tenor bonds in the October-December quarter, a ‌couple of bankers said on Monday.

JSW Energy plans to raise around ₹1,500 crore through up to five-year bonds, while JSW Steel could raise around ₹1,350 crore via three-year or four-year debt, the bankers said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The companies could tap the market in October if rates ‌are favourable, according to the bankers.

The firms did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Bonds of JSW Energy are rated "AA" by India Ratings. The firm has around ₹2,500 crore of outstanding bonds.

 

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The company, which has thermal, hydro and renewable power operations, had raised ​₹800 crore through three-year and five-year bonds at 8.75% and ‌8.80% in March 2025.

AA-rated instruments are considered to be safe in terms of timely servicing ​their ‌financial obligations.

JSW Steel has a rating of "AA+" by ICRA and ‌India Ratings with outstanding bonds at over ₹6,100 crore.

The firm had last tapped the bond market ‌over ​two years ago, ​when it raised ₹2,250 crore through five-year and seven-year papers at 8.35% and 8.43%, respectively. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : JSW JSW Group JSW Energy JSW steel

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 12:42 PM IST